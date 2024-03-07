Abolition of multiple housing relief during housing property tax changes





The stamp duty land tax (SDLT) relief for multiple dwellings in England and Northern Ireland (MDR) will be abolished for transactions completed or substantially carried out on or after 1 June 2024. Relief will continue to be provided after June 1, when the contract was concluded. It will be exchanged on or before Budget Day, March 6. However, this only applies if there are no changes to the contract after that date.

Jamie Robson, tax expert at Pinsent Masons, said MDR provides valuable tax relief to builders in the rental and shared ownership sectors by calculating the SDLT rate for transactions involving multiple homes using the average consideration for each home, subject to a minimum of 1. said. % ratio; Rather than being considered holistic, it is now expected that SDLT will be charged at the applicable residential SDLT rate, or at the non-residential rate if there are six or more dwellings.

The MDR was introduced to reduce potential barriers to residential property investment and promote private rented sector (PRS) housing supply.

According to research commissioned by HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC), there is no strong evidence that MDR plays a significant role in supporting residential property investment and it has minimal positive impact on overall housing supply or PRS supply. The study was commissioned by HMRC following its consultation on multiple property purchases and MDR 2021, to which the response has now been published.

Robson said it was disappointing the government had decided to withdraw the relief measures entirely rather than explore further potential options for reform.

Given that the changes to the MDR only apply to England and Northern Ireland, it will be interesting to see whether the Welsh and Scottish governments follow suit with respect to similar relief measures applying in relation to Welsh Land Transaction Tax and Scottish Land and Building Transaction Tax. said.

Andrew McCarthy, tax expert at Pinsent Masons, said: Building high-quality, purpose-built PRS and rental homes plays a key and growing role in the UK’s housing mix, and perhaps withdrawing relief based on perceptions of evasion makes no sense. That seems short-sighted. High net worth individuals who are not true developers or investors. In the future, targeted relief measures may need to be introduced for PRS/BTR acquisitions.

Another property tax bill would reduce the capital gains tax rate payable on profits from the disposal of residential real estate from 28% to 24%. Discounted rates apply from April 6th. According to the government policy document, this reduction should encourage early disposal of second homes, buy-to-let properties and other residential properties whose accumulated gains do not sufficiently benefit from private residence relief (PRR).

Dispositions by basic rate taxpayers who do not benefit from the PRR will continue to be taxed at the lower rate of 18%.

The Prime Minister also confirmed the introduction of a new Reserve Investor Fund (RIF) to meet industry demand for UK-based unauthorized contracting arrangements at lower costs and greater flexibility than existing approved contracting arrangements. The confirmation of the new funding vehicle follows proposals announced last year.

McCarthy said: The ability for investments in UK commercial property to be made in a more tax-efficient manner would be welcome given the very high finance costs and reduced rental flows at the moment. We particularly welcome the addition of RIF to the REIT's list of institutional investors. [real estate investment trust] This may contribute to the growing preference for REITs, especially private REITs.

The abolition of the furnished holiday rental scheme will remove the tax advantage for landlords who rent short-term furnished holiday properties over those who rent residential properties to long-term tenants. These changes will take effect from April 2025. However, under current regulations, anti-deforestation laws will be introduced from 6 March 2024 to prevent unconditional contracts being used to obtain tax relief.

“In recent months there has been some comment about the potentially distorting effect of reduced tax relief for local residents in holiday hotspots of the tax incentive scheme for short-term household holiday rentals and long-term residential rentals,” Mr McCarthy said.

