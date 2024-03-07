UK film industry welcomes vital independent film tax credit | characteristic





The UK film industry is rejoicing after the Independent Film Tax Credit (IFTC) was introduced today. BFI chief executive Ben Roberts called it the most significant policy intervention in British film since the 1990s.

A 53% spending allowance (equivalent to a tax relief of around 40%) has been introduced for UK film productions with budgets of up to 15 million at a time when the independent film industry is facing enormous challenges.

From Oscar-winning directors and producers to emerging filmmakers, IFTC was welcomed with boundless enthusiasm.

Oppenheimer director-producer duo Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas said low-budget independent filmmaking is where we got our start and where new voices and innovations essential to the entire industry are born. This enhanced tax relief builds on the incredible work already being done by British filmmakers and will create new opportunities for British crews, filmmakers and cast for years to come.

Eon Productions' Barbara Broccoli described the news as game-changing. This will ensure our screen industry continues to thrive by providing opportunities for a diverse range of new talent, both on and off the screen, for future generations of filmmakers.

Following a passionate off-book speech at a film industry reception at 10 Downing Street in late 2023, Bend It Like Beckham filmmaker Gurinder Chadha gave oral evidence to the Culture, Media and Sport Committee in defense of this tax incentive. Today's big news has the power to open doors wider and allow more talented filmmakers with imagination, creativity and skill to make great films that reflect and contribute to the success of society and the wider film industry. Thank you for listening to us.

Rebecca O'Brien, producer at Sixteen Films, who has provided evidence to parliamentary committees and been a vocal advocate for reform for many years, added: This very welcome and timely financial support to support independent film production provides a vital lifeline to our struggling sector. . Our indigenous films tell stories about ourselves and our culture, and we have struggled for years to afford to make them.

Renowned actor and writer Riz Ahmed said independent film was vital for freedom of expression in the UK. It is a space where creators can freely pursue their artistic vision, highlight stories that may be neglected, and showcase new talent from lesser-known groups. This gives us the opportunity to explore different narratives of Britishness. At a time when it is becoming increasingly difficult to secure funding for independent film, this additional support will be vital to ensure the dynamism and influence of British artists on the world stage.

True Brit is the UK's only distributor focusing exclusively on British films. Less than six months after its launch, it already has four films in production, but each one is a patchwork of financiers trying to get the film approved, Zygi Kamasa said. , founder of True Brit Entertainment and chairman of the BFI, reviews independent films of 2018. One British film due to begin filming in May even considered shooting the entire film in Malta, despite being set entirely in Sheffield. We will now be reconsidering keeping our entire production here in the UK.

Zone Of Interest director Jonathan Glazer added: As it becomes increasingly difficult to finance films at this budget level in the UK, there is a risk that we will not be able to nurture the creative filmmakers of the future. Additional assistance is welcome.

Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, co-chairs of Working Title Films, said: The low-budget, vibrant, creative industries that often nurture and develop new talent are sadly increasingly in crisis. So this additional support, aimed directly at this issue, ensures filmmakers can continue to take risks and produce creatively driven British films that connect with audiences and showcase important parts of our culture.

The enhanced UK tax credit is an important intervention that will allow UK producers to increase employment, attract external investment and showcase British creativity to audiences on the world stage, Love Lies Bleeding and Saint Maud producer Andrea Cornwell said. This will help us build a stronger and more stable industry by allowing us to tell our own story along with the key resources needed to make our films a more successful creative export.

Filmmaker Ridley Scott has said extending tax breaks to support British independent films is more necessary than ever for this vital part of the industry to survive and thrive.

Watching Star Wars as a kid, I always thought that blockbuster filmmaking was just a distant dream for anyone growing up in England. Film director Gareth Edwards remembered. This is a studio just outside London. And making ambitious commercial films is entirely in the hands of British filmmakers. When I finally got around to making my first movie, Monsters, it was made in true independent style in just a few weeks, with a small cast and crew, a small budget, and shooting. I learned so much so quickly, and I would definitely describe it as one of the most creative experiences I've ever had. Without that opportunity, I would not have had Godzilla, Star Wars, or The Creator. And now, as he organizes the filming of the new Jurassic Park film at a studio outside London, he hopes to inspire other budding filmmakers to shoot small but always dream big.

British independent film has been one of the biggest success stories of the past 30 years, from My Beautiful Launderette to All of Us Strangers. The failure of recent funding models has deprived British audiences of the opportunity to see their culture and lives on screen and connected audiences around the world to Britain, its history and present, putting it on the verge of extinction, The Lady said. The Van producer Kevin Loader.

Increasing tax credits for culturally British films in the mid-budget range will ensure these films continue to be produced for today’s generations. Many of us are seriously involved in British film production in Hungary, Austria and Australia. They all enjoy more generous tax breaks than in the UK, where we want to create jobs and support businesses.

Number 9 Films producer Elizabeth Karlsen said the creative and economic benefits would be felt throughout the industry and beyond. I am excited and looking forward to working in the industry I love for many more years.

Young filmmakers must receive support, encouragement and adequate unconditional funding, declared director Mike Lee. We need new voices to change and challenge our views. Having this additional support will go a long way to making sure this happens.

“For the first time in a long time, I’m excited about the future of British independent film,” said Nicky Bentham, producer at Neon Films. We've always had world-class talent and stories to tell, and now, thanks to Pact's tireless work over many years and the outstanding support of the BFI and the wider industry, we can truly compete and achieve our goals. We are receiving government support. Unleash your creative and commercial potential on a global stage.

Producer Andy Paterson, who created The Railway Man and The Girl With A Pearl Earring, told Screen he was still a bit surprised that after seven years of campaigning, the government had delivered what he and others had demanded.

Budget range is the clearest way to define what an independent film is, Patterson said. I was very pleased that they did not lower the budget limit which is very good for an emerging producer.

If Netflix, Searchlight, or Amazon want to make movies in this range, there's no problem, but they should check out independent producers. [with whom they will be working] There is some benefit.

It's great that the government has given us something we can now build on.

next generation

For new filmmakers working in the low to mid-budget range, the IFTC can have the most impact.

There is no way How To Have Sex would have been made into a film in Greece without a 40% tax deduction. How To Have Sex director Molly Manning Walker has said she finds it nearly impossible to film a film in the UK at the moment because the money goes elsewhere.

Many of the successful debuts of the past few years have been filmed in the UK. Aftersun, How To Have Sex, Earth Mama, etc. It's a shame that I'm constantly looking for stories outside the home. We are encouraged by the new support announced today. Because I truly believe that when you're already working with a tight budget, additional support can help take your work to the next level.

The British film industry is at the forefront of films that take a variety of risks, says Scrapper director Charlette Regan. British films are unique, joyful, sad and cinematic. It makes you feel everything. I want to be part of a world that supports those voices, and I want to create a world where people outside of the industry can create and be a part of that world. Newly enhanced tax cuts could play a big role in creating that world. This is what allows small, independent creators to tell new and exciting stories. This provides opportunities for local crew members to work in the industry. It's essential.

This support means we can sustain an industry that young and old alike can call home. Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor, producer of Boxing Day and Blue Story, said it also meant creating a sustainable working environment, which could keep thousands of people in their jobs.

Executives record moments

Film4 director Ollie Madden and BBC Films director Eva Yates, who argued for additional tax support for independent films during a session of oral evidence before the CMS committee, both welcomed the news.

This is an important step that will significantly boost film production across the country, help British-owned intellectual property become commercially successful and strengthen the foundations of the UK's vibrant filmmaking sector, Madden said.

We hope that today’s news will increase confidence in this most creative and dynamic sector and provide welcome relief to the many independent creators who have overcome unprecedented challenges in recent years to produce internationally acclaimed work,” said Yates. said.

BBC director-general Tim Davie added: “We welcome the additional support and recognition of the cultural and economic importance of supporting stories and talent from across the UK, which is at the heart of the BBC’s work.

Alex Mahon, CEO of Channel 4, said this much-needed intervention, which really recognizes British film production, will enable Film4 to continue to nurture and collaborate with the UK's most unique and innovative talent.

This is a dramatic moment for British cinema and the most important policy intervention since the 1990s. The positive impact will be felt throughout our industry and with every new film audiences can enjoy. BFI CEO Ben Roberts added that the films we make are vital to our cultural expression and creativity, reflecting our diverse and cosmopolitan Britain and building careers.

BFI Chairman Jay Hunt said: The Government's new tax credits are a game-changer for British filmmakers, creating jobs and ensuring great British stories continue to be told.

Adrian Wootton, chief executive of the British Film Commission, said today's announcement of new tax credits for independent films with budgets up to $15 million is a game-changer for our entire sector. Limited-budget films are an essential part of a balanced UK production ecosystem. They provide a space for fresh British voices to be heard, as well as a platform for people to move into key domestic and domestic investment production.

