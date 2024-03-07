The New British Isa allows savers to protect an extra $5,000 a year from tax.





Savers can protect an extra $5,000 a year from tax by investing in shares in UK companies through a new UK Isa.

This is a 25% increase on the current annual Isa allowance of 20,000.

The government said it wanted to encourage investment in London-listed stocks, which have suffered since the Brexit vote as international investors fled the UK, particularly as US stock markets provide access to fast-growing technology companies such as Amazon and Microsoft. . and AI chip maker Nvidia.

Investors' aversion to the London stock market has been highlighted in recent months as international companies such as chip designer Arm Holdings have chosen to list in New York instead.

Other companies, such as holiday company Tui, are leaving London for other centers or being acquired by overseas private investors.

The Government consultation report on the new Isa, published with the Budget, appeared to acknowledge the London mayor's unpopularity.

UK Isa [help] To stimulate investment in high-growth sectors and improve the UK’s competitiveness. [share] He said he was listing destinations.

Details of how the new Isa will operate are still largely undecided. Instead, the consultation document seeks the views of savers and investment industry insiders on broader questions, such as whether individual shares as well as investment funds should be eligible to be held in an Isa.

Whether investments beyond shares and bonds issued by UK companies and the government may also be included, and how transfers to and from other types of Isa will be handled.

If funds are not accepted in new Isas, the government could be accused of forcing individual savers to choose stocks. This is an inherently riskier approach because a fund that typically owns 30 to 70 stocks provides inherent risk diversification. Common stock and equity ISAs allow funds.

Some in the city welcomed the new Isa. Alan Kinnaird of Walker Crips Investment Management said: The new British Isa should prove a very useful support mechanism for UK stocks, many of which are undervalued. [relative to their profits].

I think UK stocks are historically very cheap compared to the last 20 years. Britain's best listed companies deserve more attention from investors than simply putting their money into bonds or the major US stocks of the so-called Magnificent Seven. [Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla].

But some experts have questioned how much of a difference the new Isa will make, given relatively few savers using the full 20,000 existing annual limit.

Justin Corliss, from insurer Royal London, said: An additional $5,000 to the savings limit, taking it to $25,000, will be welcomed by those who can use their full Isa allowance. However, for the average saver, contributions are already well below the current limit, so the vast majority will not notice any difference.

The stock market appeared to be dampened by the Prime Minister's announcement. The FTSE 100 index of major stocks closed just 0.4% higher after afternoon trading.

