Budget's lack of new defense spending has insiders and Tory MPs baffled | uk news





The Defense Secretary said Britain was in a “world before war” and while friends and foes were increasing defense spending, the Treasury warned there was nothing new for the British military.

In fact, funding levels set out in the official table of the spring budget on Wednesday showed a £2.5 billion reduction in defense spending for the financial year to March 2025 compared to the previous 12 months. This is because the data did not include new funding for the military and aid to Ukraine promised last fall.

Grant Shapps said the overall defense budget had increased from £1.4 billion to £55.6 billion.

Nonetheless, the lack of major announcements on defense spending has, while unsurprising, caused disappointment among military insiders and even a number of Conservative MPs.

“The Secretary of Defense recently warned that we were moving from a ‘post-war world to a pre-war world’, but I don’t think anyone told the Treasury,” said Marc Francois, a Conservative member of parliament’s defense select committee and a former defense secretary. .

“Does Russia have to get to Warsaw before we start spending on defense?”

Malcolm Chalmers, deputy director of the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), said the lack of additional funding for the military would likely result in Britain falling out of step with its allies and having to cut forces.

“One of the surprising things from a comparative perspective is that the UK is the only major European country that is not substantially increasing its defense budget, and one of the few European countries that is not increasing its military support for Ukraine. In fact, it is much more.” said in a statement.

Image: Jeremy Hunt delivered the budget yesterday.

He said this was partly because Britain was the first in Europe to provide military support to Ukraine and was already meeting NATO's minimum target of spending at least 2% of national income on defence. This is something other allies are just starting to do. achieve.

“But the fact is that now, after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, many European countries are rapidly increasing their defense budgets, including Germany, the Scandinavian countries, the exposed eastern countries and many others,” Chalmers said. he said

“And the UK government appears to have decided not to commit any more defense spending to this budget, given wider fiscal pressures and prioritizing tax cuts.

“Anything else that is not part of the nuclear budget will come under severe pressure. The government will have to make unpleasant short-term decisions between a variety of conventional equipment capabilities at a time when the war in Ukraine is in the spotlight. Our military will clearly have more “It’s a neglected skill that needs to be invested in.”

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense dismissed the explanation that there would be no substantial increase, saying that the budget by March 2025 is expected to increase by 0.9% compared to the same period last year.

In January, Mr Shapps made his first speech as defense secretary, warning that Britain was in a “pre-war world” where the foundations of global stability were “shaken to the core”.

He described this as a “crossroads” at which Britain and its allies must decide “whether to surrender to troubled waters, or to do all we can to avert the danger.”

Image: Mr Shapps on a recent visit to Catterick Garrison in North Yorkshire last month. Photo:PA

Mr Shapps said: “I believe that in reality we have no choice at all. We must be prepared to ensure our freedom.”

Less than two months later, Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt unveiled his spring budget.

The only new defense-related commitment was up to £26 million to support the Office for Veterans' Affairs' bid to host the Invictus Games in Birmingham in 2027.

China increases defense spending

By contrast, China, which has specified its spending priorities, is increasing its defense budget by more than 7% to more than £180 billion.

The UK overall budget statement included a reminder of last autumn's pledge to spend an extra £11bn on defense over the next five years.

But most of that money will go towards Britain's nuclear deterrent, with only a small portion going towards replenishing desperately needed ammunition reserves.

Reduced daily defense cost

Confusingly, a breakdown of government spending shows that the Ministry of Defense's day-to-day operational and other resource-related costs have fallen to £32.8 billion for the year to March 2025, down from £35 billion this financial year.

Capital spending was also expected to fall from £19.2 billion to £18.9 billion over the same period.

The MoD said the figure excludes £2.5 billion in new aid to Ukraine, as well as funding and “accounting adjustments” announced in the autumn statement.

It was not immediately clear why this data from last year was not reflected in the budget table. It was also unclear why funding for Ukraine was included as part of the UK defense budget.

