



A cornerstone of a UK plan to reduce gas use in home heating has survived a fierce backlash from the gas boiler sector.

In the House of Lords yesterday, Energy Efficiency Minister Martin Callanan ended months of speculation by announcing plans to increase heat pump installation targets would go ahead on April 1 despite intense lobbying.

In his comments, Callanan praised DeSmog's July 2023 investigation. DeSmog revealed that the Energy and Utilities Association (EUA), the UK's largest gas boiler trade association, paid a PR firm to spark outrage over heat pumps. .

The Clean Heat Market Mechanism (CHMM) aims to launch 600,000 heat pumps per year by 2028. Experts see the policy as essential to addressing emissions from carbon-intensive homes, which account for 15% of the nation's greenhouse gases.

The policy stipulates that in the first year of the scheme, 4% of heating manufacturers' sales must come from heat pumps or face fines. The gas heating industry called this the boiler tax and repeatedly called for its abolition.

In response to a verbal question from Earl Russell on Wednesday about whether the policy was still in effect, Callanan said:

Of course, we cannot scrap it because there is no such thing as a boiler tax, but if noble Lords ask me about the clean heat market mechanism, we will implement it because it is an essential part of meeting the $600,000 target. It includes targets as well as a carbon budget.

This is the strongest confirmation that the British government is sticking to this policy after months of media speculation about its imminent apocalypse.

A spokesperson for the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero confirmed to DeSmog the target for heat pump installations but did not provide further details, adding that they would inform industry of their plans in due course.

DeSmog understands the fine-free pilot year will be finalized soon and announced early next week.

Juliet Philips, program director at energy think tank E3G, told DeSmog: “It is very welcome that, despite intense lobbying and media speculation, Lord Callanan has confirmed that the clean heat market mechanism will go ahead.”

She said it appeared the plans were likely to be revised, but the policy would help set a long-term direction for lowering household costs and strengthening energy security and UK heat pump manufacturing. Now we need confirmation from the government on a timetable for regulations that will put an end to attempts to completely assassinate the policy.

Baroness Pidding and Lord Callanan discuss DeSmog's investigation during a debate in the House of Lords. disgrace

Gas boilers currently heat around 85% of UK homes, and the introduction of low-carbon heating through electrically driven heat pumps is essential if the UK is to meet its climate targets.

But clean heat plans are under attack from Britain's gas boiler sector and politicians. Last October, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced plans to phase out gas boilers in new homes amid a backlash against the green policy, which has been welcomed by anti-net zero and climate science deniers groups. weakened it.

EUA also lobbied last year to delay the introduction of CHMM, DeSmog, and The Guardian.

In recent months, some boiler companies have preemptively raised prices by 125 won per unit in anticipation of fines. They were particularly criticized by Energy Minister Claire Coutinho, who accused boiler manufacturers of price gouging, plain and simple. However, the government later showed signs of wavering on this policy.

During a debate in the House of Lords on Wednesday, Baroness Pidding asked Callanan whether he had read the excellent investigative journalism articles about the gas lobby funding campaign published by Desmog and The Guardian.

Callanan confirmed that he had read the article: My Lords, I support reasoned debate about competing technologies, but it is frankly disgraceful to sow misleading and false narratives about heat pumps that have a negative impact on public support for the technology. And the big boiler manufacturers who fund EUAs should be ashamed of themselves.

A DeSmogs investigation by The Guardian found that a campaign run by public relations agency WPR on behalf of the Energy and Utilities Association (EUA) created hundreds of damning stories about electric heat pumps.

The PR agency generated two-thirds of the high-profile negative content published about heat pumps in the 23 months to April 2023, with headlines in The Sun, Telegraph and The Express calling the technology financially irrational. and was dubbed a costly and noisy Soviet-style technology.

Mike Foster, EUA's chief executive and former Labor MP, featured prominently in national newspapers, TV and radio in most of the pieces analyzed. According to the WPR website, they were hired by EUA to provide an integrated PR and social media campaign to help change the direction of government policy.

Research has shown that the campaign has consistently generated negative headlines by capitalizing on genuine concerns about the high upfront cost of heat pumps, while raising the profile of hydrogen blending in the energy mix without raising any concerns or drawbacks associated with the fuel.

There is a lot of debate among experts about using hydrogen for home heating. A 2024 meta-review of more than 50 independent studies concluded that their use for this purpose is inefficient, expensive and resource-intensive compared to other low-carbon options such as heat pumps.

In an emailed statement, EUA CEO Mike Foster denied there had been a negative PR campaign and referred DeSmog to a February letter to Lord Callanan on the EUA website. The letter states that DeSmog has now hired a new public relations firm. .

There was no such campaign, and no payments were made by EUA or its members to raise funds that frankly did not exist, Foster told DeSmog. As an organization, we believe we need all technologies available to decarbonize heat, and we have said this repeatedly in the press, TV, radio and online. My regular blog reinforces this.

A DeSmogs investigation found that, among several articles on heating and hydrogen, Foster acknowledged the role of heat pumps in home heating only in one post in October 2021 and only in homes already running on electricity alone.

Michael Liebreich, an energy analyst and founder of Bloomberg New Energy Finance, said it was incredibly foolish for companies to waste money on anti-heat pump promotions.

In the face of the UK's gas heating industry's most shameful predatory delay tactics, it is good to see the government paying attention to heat pumps, he told DeSmog.

Nowhere else in Europe are established boiler manufacturers and gas distribution networks spreading misinformation as brazenly as the UK. It is therefore not surprising that the UK ranks last in Europe for heat pump installations per million households.

