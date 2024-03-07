Biden to announce US military mission to build port on Gaza coast to increase aid





President Biden will announce during his State of the Union address on Thursday that he is ordering the U.S. military to lead the construction of a port along the coast of Gaza on the Mediterranean Sea to increase the volume of aid intended for Palestinian civilians.

“We know that the aid arriving in Gaza is far from enough and far from fast enough. The president will say again tonight that we all need to do more, and the United States is doing more,” a senior administration official said on a call with reporters.

The port would be able to accommodate large ships capable of delivering food, water, medicine and other supplies to Gaza, which has been under fire for months as Israeli forces conduct bombings and military operations in response to Hamas attacks last October.

Biden will direct the U.S. military to undertake the mission alongside allies and humanitarian partners, a senior administration official said. The project will take “several weeks to plan and execute” and will involve forces already in the region or who will soon be there.

Senior administration officials said the project would not require any U.S. presence on the ground in Gaza. Instead, the plan involves U.S. personnel aboard offshore military ships who will not be required to come ashore to set up the port.

The first shipments of supplies would go through Cyprus, thanks to the US military and its partners. The officials said the United States would work with the United Nations and other humanitarian partners to distribute the aid to Gaza once it reaches the port.

A senior administration official said the United States had worked “closely with the Israelis to develop this initiative.”

Biden attempted to walk a fine line following Hamas attacks last October that killed about 1,200 Israelis.

He remained adamant that Israel has the right to defend itself and take on Hamas, which rules Gaza, and that the United States has provided aid to Israel.

The president simultaneously called on Israel to do more to protect civilians and allow aid into Gaza through border crossings. The United States began carrying out airdrops into Gaza in recent days to deliver meals and other supplies to the region, and more drops are planned in the coming days.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians have been killed in the fighting in Gaza, and Democrats are increasingly expressing concerns that Israel is not doing enough to prevent civilian casualties.

Some progressives have pressured Biden to call for a permanent ceasefire, but the administration has instead supported a temporary pause in fighting that would last at least six weeks and allow hostages to be released and more help to enter Gaza. Biden is expected to reiterate his call for a ceasefire on Thursday evening and place responsibility on Hamas to accept its terms.

Biden's speech comes days after Super Tuesday, when more than a quarter of a million voters voted “uncommitted” or “no preference” in the Democratic primary, widely seen as a protest against Biden's handling of the Israel-Hamas war.

The protest vote yielded 11 delegates in Minnesota, although Biden still easily won the primary and collected 64 delegates.

