UK house prices near 2022 peak after five consecutive months of rises | house price





According to Halifax, the UK's average house price rose 0.4% in February and fell about 1,800 won from its peak in June 2022, recording an upward trend for the fifth consecutive month.

According to the Architectural Association, real estate prices rose 1.7% on the year compared to 2.3% the previous month.

The average UK house price in February was 291,699, up about 1,000 from the previous month.

Halifax Mortgages director Kim Kinnaird said the figures continued to suggest a relatively stable start to 2024 and were consistent with other promising signs of increased housing activity, such as mortgage approvals.

In fact, the average price of a home is now about 1,800 away from its June 2022 peak.

Lower mortgage rates, along with expectations of a Bank of England rate cut this year, will help boost buyer confidence in the short term, but the downward trend in interest rates is showing signs of abating.

Kinnaird said there was still a possibility of a slowdown in the housing market this year as it remained difficult to raise deposits and provide sizable mortgages despite rising wages and falling inflation.

London's average house price was the highest last month at 536,996, up 1.5% year-on-year, while the North East had the lowest average house price at 171,294, up 4.2%. South East and East England were the only regions where prices fell by 0.6% and 0.8% respectively.

In Wednesday's budget, Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt announced several property tax measures, including a cut in the capital gains tax rate on residential property from 28% to 24% from April 2024.

Budget documents say the move will encourage landlords and second-home owners to sell their properties, providing greater benefits to a wider range of buyers, including those looking to buy a home.

Nicky Stevenson, managing director of estate agent group Fine & Country, said: It will be interesting to see whether the Chancellor's announcement of a capital gains tax cut in the Budget will encourage wavering landlords to sell their properties.

A flood of new listings could add more energy to the housing market and reignite demand from first-time buyers who may be struggling to purchase a home in a high interest rate environment.

Amy Reynolds, head of sales at London-based estate agents Antony Roberts, said: “The market continues to gain momentum after a relatively quiet 2023, with a flow of eager buyers and a strong pipeline of serious applicants, which bodes well for the busy spring market.

Sam Mitchell, CEO of Purplebricks, said: The housing market has been recovering in recent months, helped by the Bank of England's successive rate holds and banks actively competing on mortgage rates, but this recovery is still ​​overdue. Vulnerable. .

