Mutual frustrations arise within the US-Ukraine alliance





More than two years into their wartime alliance, ties between the United States and Ukraine are showing signs of wear and tear, giving way to mutual frustration and a sense that the relationship may be stuck in a rut.

This is what often strains relationship finances, different priorities, and complaints about not being heard.

For the Pentagon, the exasperation boils down to a single recurring problem: American military strategists, including Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III, believe that Ukraine should focus its forces on one big fight at a time. Instead, President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has vowed to drive Russia from every inch of Ukraine, is spending his forces in battles for cities that U.S. officials say lack strategic value.

The most recent example involves the battle for the eastern town of Avdiivka, which fell to Russia last month. U.S. officials say Ukraine defended Avdiivka for too long and at too high a cost.

For its part, Ukraine is increasingly disheartened that U.S. political paralysis has led to a shortage of ammunition for troops on the front lines. As each day passes without a new supply of ammunition and artillery, and Ukrainian crews ration the shells they have, morale suffers.

Mr. Zelensky promised a revival of Ukraine's military in its stagnant campaign against Russia when he fired its commanding general, Valery Zaluzhny, last month and named General Oleksandr Syrsky, the head of its ground forces, to take over. replace.

Gen. Charles Q. Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was on the phone with Gen. Syrsky the next day as Biden administration officials tried to figure out whether they had found an ally in the military Ukrainian for what they had done. considered as the most likely path to success.

The jury is still out. Some officials say General Syrsky may be more in tune with Mr. Zelensky than his predecessor.

Zelensky has created a much more unified chain of command, responsive to his leadership as well as outside advice, said Sen. Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat who heads the Armed Services Committee and recently visited Ukraine.

Two other officials, however, worry about whether the new military leader will be willing to push his boss in a direction he does not want to take.

Even today, months after a counter-offensive that failed because Ukraine, in the eyes of the Pentagon, did not follow its advice, kyiv is still too often reluctant to listen.

The White House and Ukrainian officials both say that Congress's failure so far to pass an emergency aid bill including $60.1 billion for Ukraine has already undermined the fight over the ground. This measure would deliver badly needed artillery munitions and air defense interceptors to Ukrainian forces.

But Ukrainians have other frustrations with the United States. They have often complained about the Biden administration's slowness in approving advanced weapons systems that could cross Russia's perceived red lines, from fighter jets to long-range missiles.

We fiddled while Rome burned, Emily Harding, a former U.S. intelligence official, said during a discussion on Ukraine last month at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. If we hadn't procrastinated from the start, she added, if we had actually provided the things we should have provided, we would have been much better off now.

Just a few kilometers from Russian trenches in eastern Ukraine last Friday, Russian artillery shells from howitzers, rockets and mortars were almost non-stop. The Ukrainian response, marked by violent shooting, was much less frequent.

In the basement of what was once a small farm, the shockwave from explosions above ground significantly changed the air pressure in the cold, cramped room, where a Ukrainian soldier was busy adjust the drone equipment.

The reason the Russians are able to advance is a lack of ammunition, the soldier, who gave his name as DJ, said in accordance with military protocols. He added that he was frustrated by U.S. inaction, blaming Avdiivka's fall on the U.S.'s failure to provide aid.

But a Ukrainian commander, who called himself Chef, was much more lenient. Without the United States, Ukrainian forces would still be trying to push the Russians out of kyiv.

Neither the Americans nor the Ukrainians are heading towards exit doors. Their commitment remains strong, because each side needs the other. The U.S. intelligence community continues to provide a substantial amount of real-time information to the Ukrainian military on Russian command posts, munitions depots, and other key nodes of Russian military lines. The Pentagon still holds monthly Contact Group meetings to press Ukraine's partners to provide money, weapons and ammunition.

Perhaps most important to the Biden administration is that Ukraine is emptying the military of one of America's greatest enemies.

U.S. estimates put the number of Russian troops killed or wounded since the start of the war at around 350,000, according to U.S. officials. Russia also lost huge amounts of equipment; some 2,200 of 3,500 tanks were destroyed along with a third of its armored vehicles, according to a congressman who viewed an intelligence assessment.

Even Russia's victory at Avdiivka came at a considerable cost: a pro-war Russian military blogger said in an article that Russia lost 16,000 men and 300 armored vehicles during its assault. (Blogger Andrei Morozov deleted the post late last month after what he called a campaign of intimidation against him. He died the next day.)

Ultimately, make no mistake: Even generals who might be frustrated with Ukraine look at Russian reports of equipment losses and equipment losses at the same time and they smile, Dale Buckner said, a former army colonel who is the leader of the Russian army. director of Global Guardian, a US-based security company.

But Avdiivka was the kind of fight that American war planners would have preferred Ukraine to handle differently.

A former U.S. commander with close ties to Ukraine's armed forces said there was no reason to hold the city as long as Ukrainian forces did, except to deprive Russia of more troops and sacrifices. equipment that Moscow was more than willing to accept to claim victory.

Even after it became clear that Russian forces, with larger reinforcements, would prevail, Ukraine held firm, rather than making a strategic withdrawal, U.S. officials said.

As a result, American frustration levels were high with the Ukrainians, particularly Mr. Zelensky and political leaders, according to a senior Western military official and former American commander. But the Biden administration said it was Mr. Zelensky, as commander in chief, who made the decision.

Ultimately, Ukraine's chaotic retreat was a mistake, the former U.S. commander said. Hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers may have disappeared or been captured by advancing Russian units, according to Western officials.

The disagreement over Avdiivka was an inverse reflection of Washington's frustrations with last summer's Ukrainian counteroffensive. In that case, Mr. Austin and other U.S. officials urged Ukraine to focus its assault on a main effort along the 600-mile front line and press to break through Russian fortifications there.

American officials believed that General Zaluzhny had accepted American advice but failed to convince his president. So, instead of a single, decisive fight, kyiv divided its troops, sending some to the east and others to other fronts, including the south.

The counter-offensive failed. At the Pentagon, some officials say they don't view last summer's efforts as a counteroffensive at all.

We say in the military, when you look to attack everywhere, you may end up attacking nowhere because your forces are spread too thin, said James G. Stavridis, a retired admiral and former supreme allied commander for the United States. 'Europe. The Pentagon considers this a mistake and will continue to advise the Ukrainians along these lines.

The U.S. side is frustrated because it gives military advice and doesn't feel like it's being followed, said Evelyn Farkas, a former senior Pentagon official for Ukraine and Russia, now executive director from the McCain Institute. But Ukrainians don't like to be micromanaged.

On top of that, Dr. Farkas said, our political system is currently incredibly unreliable.

Pentagon officials continue to advise on the military campaign they would like to see in 2024. Three U.S. military officials said in interviews that the United States wants Ukraine to focus its long-range strikes on in danger of Crimea, an expression which translates as an attack on Crimea. Russian land bridge that crosses southern Ukraine and connects Russia to the Crimean Peninsula, which President Vladimir V. Putin seized in 2014.

Russian troops use the land bridge for resupply and logistics, which is essential for their efforts in southern Ukraine and Crimea.

But once again, Ukrainian frustration with the paralysis of the US Congress is at play.

Western officials and military experts have warned that without U.S. help, a cascading collapse along the front is a real possibility this year.

