



The British government is overhauling its centuries-old system of tax breaks targeting wealthy foreign residents in a bid to raise revenue and appease British voters. Advisers to the ultra-rich said the move would “definitely” motivate many of them to move themselves and their capital out of the country.

In his budget speech on Wednesday, Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt announced the abolition of “non-resident” (or non-national) status from April 2025. The regime has allowed wealthy expats to avoid paying UK tax for over 200 years. Foreign income and capital gains.

Hunt argued the new residency-based taxation system was “fairer” and would keep the country “competitive with other countries” in attracting global talent. He cited the four-year grace period providing a 100% deduction on foreign earnings during that period as “one of the most attractive offers in Europe” for new arrivals.

The government expects the reforms will generate an additional $2.7 billion in annual tax revenue by 2028-29, on top of the 8.5 billion non-dom residents who currently contribute annually. The influx gives Hunt the leeway to cut national insurance (payroll tax) while meeting budget targets before the general election scheduled for January 2024. This is a priority shared across the party, with Labor also committing to a non-Dome overhaul.

But the changes have raised fears of an exodus of the ultra-rich. David Lesperance, an IMI columnist who advises UHNWIs on tax and immigration issues, told Bloomberg that the amendments “only added urgency” to residents' plans to leave the UK. “They already knew [a] “The future Labor government plans to abolish or significantly limit remittance standards,” he said. “Now they know the Conservatives are more willing to throw them under the bus than save them!”

The new rules will require anyone living in the UK for more than four years to pay UK tax on their global income and capital gains, abolishing the 'remittance basis' which only taxes funds coming into the UK. Other provisions include a temporary tax deferral to facilitate the transition.

Mark Davies of Davies & Associates predicted that the reforms “will certainly mean people will leave” and discourage billionaires from settling in the UK, saying “four years is not enough to live with children”. He thought the changes could be made primarily for corporate secondments.

Non-doms covered a diverse range of classes, from billionaires to middle-class financiers, by avoiding UK tax on overseas income for up to 15 years under the legacy programme. Studies show that more than 20% of bankers earning more than $125,000 have earned this qualification. Other industries affected include oil, automobiles and soccer. There are around 370 non-dom players in the Premier League alone.

The non-dom system began in 1799 to protect colonial investments. Recent recipients have included figures such as former HSBC CEO Stuart Gulliver and one-time Conservative Party vice-chairman Michael Ashcroft. In 2022, she was forced to relinquish her position following revelations that Rishi Sunak's wife had abused her position.

As the UK's tax environment evolves, competing jurisdictions are competing to attract wealthier, more mobile residents through low-tax policies. Italy imposes a flat tax of 100,000 on foreign income or offers an exemption of 70-90% of income, and Greece has a similar system.

Other European countries, such as Malta and Ireland, have their own non-domestic regimes (modeled on the UK's more generous original form), while Spain offers a six-year deferral on foreign earnings under the Beckham Act. Meanwhile, Portugal recently abolished its popular NHR tax regime, which reduced taxes on employment income and in some cases provided full exemptions on foreign capital gains.

