Biden to announce US will build port on Gaza coast for large-scale aid delivery | Israel-Gaza War





US forces will build a temporary port on Gaza's coastline to enable the delivery of large-scale humanitarian aid, Biden will announce in State of the Union address, amid warnings of widespread famine in the territories which are home to 2.3 million Palestinians.

We are not waiting for the Israelis. This is a crucial moment for US leadership, a senior US official said on Thursday, reflecting growing frustration with what is seen in Washington as Israeli obstruction of road deliveries on a substantial scale.

However, it will take several weeks to implement this program, with the risk of providing too little help, too late. Although humanitarian experts welcomed it as a step in the right direction, they said it was a less effective way of getting aid to Gaza than the United States using its influence to force Benjamin Netanyahu's government to open more land routes for more humanitarian aid.

This shows the lengths President Biden is forced to go to avoid putting significant pressure on Netanyahu, said Jeremy Konyndyk, a former senior humanitarian aid official in the Biden administration who is now president of the aid advocacy organization Refugees International.

The temporary jetty will be built by US military engineers operating from ships off the coast of the old port in Gaza City, Rimal district, humanitarian sources said. U.S. troops would not need to disembark, but could build the floating dock from ships offshore, according to U.S. officials.

Aid deliveries will be sent from the port of Larnaca in Cyprus, which will become the main relief hub.

Tonight, the President will announce in his State of the Union address that he has ordered the U.S. military to undertake an emergency mission to establish a port in Gaza, working in partnership with countries sharing like-minded and humanitarian partners, the official said. This port, whose main feature is a temporary quay, will be able to accommodate hundreds of additional assistance trucks every day.

Biden's announcement Thursday evening will be followed by a joint statement from countries and humanitarian organizations involved in the maritime corridor. One of the countries involved is the United Arab Emirates, but it is unclear whether it would offer troops to provide the aid beachhead.

Humanitarian groups have said efforts to deliver desperately needed supplies to the besieged territory have been hampered by difficulties in coordination with the Israeli military, ongoing hostilities and the breakdown of law and order.

In his State of the Union address, Biden will also announce the opening of a new land crossing to the occupied and devastated coastal strip. Biden has been heavily criticized within his own party for his failure to open Gaza to humanitarian aid, with famine looming and 30,000 Palestinians already dead since the war began on October 7.

The UN said in February that more than a quarter of Gaza's 2.3 million people would face catastrophic levels of deprivation and famine. Without action, widespread famine could be almost inevitable.

Israeli officials will be able to conduct inspections of aid shipments to Larnaca, administration officials said.

We will coordinate with the Israelis on security requirements on land and work with the UN and humanitarian NGOs on aid distribution in Gaza, a senior official said. The first shipments will transit through Cyprus, thanks to the US military and a coalition of partners and allies. It will take several weeks to plan and execute this important new capability. The forces that will be needed to accomplish that mission there are either already in the region or will begin moving there soon.

The White House said the operation would not involve a presence on the ground, as the port and its temporary pier could be built offshore.

The planned concept involves the presence of U.S. military personnel on offshore military vessels, but does not require U.S. military personnel to go ashore to install the pier or causeway that will enable transportation and humanitarian assistance ashore, a senior official said.

Israel fully supports the creation of such a facility, an Israeli official told Reuters.

Independent US Senator Bernie Sanders welcomed the proposal, but said Israeli government obstructionism had led to this incredible situation, in which a US ally is using American weapons and equipment to block the delivery of humanitarian aid. American.

He added: And now American taxpayers must pay even more to build a port to deliver aid to starving people, because Israel is not allowing aid to cross the border safely and efficiently.

Until now, the only land access routes for food aid into Gaza have been at the southern end of the Gaza Strip, at Rafah and Kerem Shalom, but the flow of aid has rarely been more than a small trickle compared to the vast needs of 2.3 million people. Palestinians. Fewer than 100 trucks travel every day.

Looting has become one of the problems hampering deliveries, but Israeli inspections have led to many aid trucks being rejected if they contain one item from a long list of banned goods. There has also been a lack of coordination, with humanitarian convoys with official permission to travel to northern Gaza being turned away by Israeli soldiers at checkpoints.

U.S. officials say Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking to balance the different wings of his coalition, in which far-right members oppose any aid delivery, with a compromise that only allows in a small amount. symbolic.

The president ordered that we examine all options, not wait for the Israelis, and use all possible channels to deliver aid to Gaza. So we'll do it by air, sea and land, whatever way we can get as many in as possible, a senior U.S. official said.

U.S. military transport planes, acting in conjunction with the Jordanian Air Force, on Thursday carried out a third airdrop of food aid over Gaza in a week, bringing the total of U.S. military-style rations to nearly 113,000 people. However, each airdrop is usually equivalent to a handful of truckloads of food, and is nowhere near enough to meet the needs of a population on the brink of starvation.

To avoid a famine, we need massive aid. We are talking about hundreds of thousands of people. Airdrops are not an option to avoid famine, said World Food Program deputy executive director Carl Skau, who called for the opening of a sea corridor.

The White House said Israel had also agreed to open a third road crossing into Gaza, providing more direct access to northern Gaza, where the threat of famine is most imminent.

In recent days, at our request, the Israeli government has prepared a new land crossing directly to northern Gaza. This third crossing will allow aid to flow directly to the people of northern Gaza who are in dire need of help, an administration official said.

James McGoldrick, acting UN humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinian territories, confirmed on Thursday that the Israeli army had given the green light to the use of a military road leading from the east to the north of Gaza.

