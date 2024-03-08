NIH's 'All of Us' project aims to make genomics research more inclusive: Shots





A major federal research project aimed at reducing racial disparities in genetic research has unveiled the program's first major results.

“It’s a huge deal,” says Dr. Joshua Denny, who directs the All of Us program at the National Institutes of Health. “Accurately quantifying genetic data in a highly diverse population creates for the first time a solid foundation for researchers to make discoveries that will be relevant to everyone.”

The goal of the $3.1 billion program is to solve a long-standing problem in genetic research: Most people who donate their DNA to help find better genetic tests and precision medicines are white.

“Most research is not representative of our country or the world,” Denny says. “Most research has focused on people of European genetic ancestry or who identify as white. And that means there is a real inequity in previous research.”

For example, researchers “don't understand how well drugs work in certain populations.” We don’t understand the causes of illnesses in many people,” says Denny. “Our project is to really address some of these past inequalities so that we can really understand how we can improve the health of everyone.”

But the project has also sparked debate over whether the program perpetuates misconceptions about the importance of genetics for health and the validity of race as a biological category.

New genetic variations discovered

Ultimately, the project aims to collect detailed health information on more than a million people in the United States, including samples of their DNA.

In a series of papers published in February in the journals Nature, Nature Medicine and Communications Biology, the program published the genetic sequences of 245,000 volunteers and some analyzes of that data.

“What's really exciting is that almost half of these participants are of a different race or ethnicity,” says Denny, adding that the researchers discovered a wealth of genetic diversity.

“We found more than a billion points of genetic variation in these genomes; 275 million variants that we found had never been observed before,” says Denny.

“Most of these variations will not impact health. But some will. And we will have the power to begin to discover these health differences that will be truly relevant, perhaps for the first time , for all populations,” he says. , including new genetic variations that play a role in diabetes risk.

But one concern is that this type of research could contribute to a misleading idea that genetics is a major or even the most important factor in health, critics say.

“I think any effort to address health inequities and disparities in society is a good thing,” says James Tabery, a bioethicist at the University of Utah. “But when we talk about health disparities, whether it's black babies having two or more times the risk of infant mortality compared to white babies, or extremely high rates of diabetes in indigenous communities, With higher asthma rates in Hispanic communities, we know where the causes of these problems are. And these are in our environment, not in our genome.

Race is a social construct, not genetic

Some also fear that instead of helping to alleviate racial and ethnic disparities, the project could backfire by inadvertently reinforcing the false idea that racial differences are based on genetics. In fact, race is a social category, not a biological one.

“If you advance the idea that different racial groups need their own genetic projects in order to understand their biology, you have basically accepted one of the tenets of scientific racism that races are sufficiently genetically distinct from each other to be distinct biological entities,” says Michael Eisen, professor of molecular and cellular biology at the University of California, Berkeley. “The project itself reinforces, I think, unintentionally but nonetheless really, one of the false tenets of scientific racism.”

“It’s scientific racism,” recognizes Nathanial Comfort, a bioethicist at Johns Hopkins University. “It’s racism with the cultural authority of science behind it.”

Denny disputes these criticisms. He notes that the program also collects detailed non-genetic data.

“It’s really about lifestyle, environment and behaviors, as well as genetics,” says Denny. “It’s the zip code, the genetic code, and everything in between.”

And while genes don't explain all health problems, genetic variations associated with a person's race can play an important role that's also worth exploring, he says.

“It’s very important to have a diverse population because genetic variations differ depending on the population,” says Denny. “If we don’t look at everyone, we won’t understand how to properly treat this or that individual in front of us.”

