China could flood the US electric vehicle market with its offerings





U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm speaks to reporters during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2022.

Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

China could flood the U.S. electric vehicle market with its offerings, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm warned Wednesday, weeks after President Joe Biden expressed similar concerns.

“We're very concerned about China taking over our industry in the United States, even as we're building this incredible manufacturing base right now,” Granholm said during a panel discussion at an Axios event .

China is seen as a threat to the U.S. auto industry as U.S. vehicle exports decline and companies such as General Motors scale back international operations.

“We've seen this happen in the solar industry … there's been a flood of the market,” Granholm said.

China exported nearly 5 million vehicles in 2023, according to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, overtaking Japan to become the world's top country for car exports in 2023.

Chinese electric vehicle makers have also launched new models in record time, and the outlook for Chinese automakers remains stable despite intensifying competition, Fitch Ratings said in December.

“China is investing massive amounts of money into bigfoot, so we need to understand that it's important that people buy electric vehicles at an affordable price, but we can do it and we can keep our country safe ” Granholm said.

The White House said last month that the United States was investigating whether imports of Chinese vehicles posed national security risks, as they could collect sensitive data on American citizens and infrastructure and send it in China.

“China’s policies could flood our market with its vehicles, posing risks to our national security,” US President Joe Biden said in a statement. “I’m not going to let this happen on my watch.”

The United States is trying to boost domestic electric vehicle supply chains through the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides tax credits for vehicles that undergo final assembly in North America and meet critical requirements regarding minerals and battery components, among other conditions.

Electric vehicles whose battery components are built or assembled by a “foreign entity of concern,” namely China, Iran, North Korea and Russia, are not eligible for tax incentives.

“We also know that if it's built in America and with the incentives of the Inflation Reduction Act, we can bring those prices down and we've seen a doubling of electric vehicle adoption the last year and an increase is expected,” Granholm said.

The United States has stepped up its pressure on Chinese companies in recent years.

In October 2022, it introduced rules aimed at restricting China's ability to access, obtain or manufacture advanced semiconductor chips, amid concerns that China could use them for military purposes.

Last year, the United States announced new regulations preventing American chip designer Nvidia from selling advanced AI chips to China.

United States. The Senate voted Wednesday to approve a bill that could restrict business with Chinese biotech companies such as WuXi AppTec and BGI over national security concerns.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/03/07/china-could-flood-us-electric-vehicle-market-with-cheap-offerings.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos