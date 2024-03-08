UK to supply 10,000 additional drones to Ukraine, Grant Shapps announces | uk news





Britain will supply Ukraine with an additional 10,000 drones, Defense Secretary Grant Shapps announced during his third visit to the war-torn country.

The move represents an additional £125 million worth of investment on top of the £200 million drone package announced by the Prime Minister in January.

The supply this time is about 1,000 units, mainly first-person view (FPV) drones, one-way attack drones, and surveillance and maritime drones.

Ukraine-Russia War Latest: Sweden Officially Joins NATO

The Ministry of Defense (MOD) said drones had proven highly effective in targeting enemy positions, armored vehicles and Russian naval forces on the battlefield since President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine two years ago.

Mr Shapps said: “I am reinforcing our commitment to arming Ukraine with cutting-edge new drones, from the factory floor to the front line, sourced directly from Britain’s world-leading defense industry.”

“Ukrainian forces are using British-donated weapons to unprecedented effect, laying waste to around 30% of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.”

He added: “On my third visit to this great country, I was delighted to be able to firmly assure President Zelenskyy of Britain’s unwavering commitment to the brave people and troops of Ukraine.”

Mr Shapps said he encouraged “international partners to join the UK in these efforts”.

Image: Grant Shapps meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last September. Photo:PA

Later, in an interview with the broadcaster, he was asked about French President Emmanuel Macron's call for Europe not to be a “coward” and not rule out sending troops to Ukraine.

Mr Shapps said what Ukraine needed most was ammunition, not “boots on the ground”, adding: “That's not in the picture.”

“What they need now is equipment. What they need is for more countries to step up, like the UK did from the beginning.”

Read more: Iran develops 'explosive' new attack drone for war against Russia Both Russia and Ukraine are short on munitions

Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

0:37 Macron warns allies not to be cowards

The defense minister also revealed that German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius “called him the next day and explained the situation” after a phone call between senior German army officials was leaked by Russian sources.

Germany's ambassador to the UK has said there is no need to apologize after a recording of an air force commander discussing secret details about British troops in Ukraine was released.

British military sources and other NATO allies expressed serious concerns about the security breach, which German Chancellor Olaf Scholz described as “very serious.”

Asked whether he had received an apology for the leak, Prime Minister Shapps said: “I certainly don't want to get into private conversations, but suffice it to say that the German defense minister, whose number is my counterpart, called me the next day to explain.” situation.”

Asked whether Pistorius had apologized, he repeated that he “won't have private conversations” but said: “I can tell you he was in immediate contact with me and other allies.”

“The most important thing here is that the world is working together.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-to-supply-10-000-more-drones-to-ukraine-grant-shapps-announces-13089358 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos