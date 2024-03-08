Biden orders US military to build Gaza port to facilitate aid





Washington

President Joe Biden will use his State of the Union address Thursday evening to announce that he has ordered the U.S. military to build a port in Gaza to facilitate the delivery of much-needed aid to displaced and suffering Palestinians of the Israeli military campaign against Hamas.

The main feature of this port is a temporary pier that will provide capacity for hundreds of additional trucks of aid each day, with the first shipments transiting through Cyprus with support from the U.S. military and a coalition of partners and allies, a senior administration official said at a briefing. journalists Thursday.

We will coordinate with the Israelis on security requirements on land and work with the UN and humanitarian NGOs on aid distribution in Gaza, the official said. It will take several weeks to plan and execute this important new capability. The forces that will be needed to carry out this mission are either already in the region or will begin moving there soon.

The official said there would be no U.S. troops on the ground in Gaza. Instead, the U.S. military will use its unique capabilities to establish the installations from abroad.

The envisioned concept involves the presence of U.S. military personnel on offshore military vessels, but does not require U.S. military personnel to go ashore to install the pier or [a] a causeway that will allow the transport of humanitarian aid ashore, a senior defense official said at the same press briefing.

Defense officials told VOA that the most likely option for building a port in Gaza would be to use the military's Joint Shore Logistics System, or JLOTS. Described by one official as “the little unicorn of the Army,” JLOTS allows Army teams to transport floating pier pieces by boat, which are then reconstituted in the water.

Building a port and delivering aid by sea is a gigantic step in expanding humanitarian aid delivery channels and could have a transformative impact, said Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib, a Gaza analyst.

This demonstrates Biden's seriousness about ending the humanitarian catastrophe, Alkhatib told VOA, and is a historic development because it will be the first time in a contemporary context that Gaza will have a functioning seaport.

The sea corridor option avoids relying entirely on Israel and Egypt to deliver aid, creating a new route that regional and international actors can use to deliver essential supplies, he said .

It's unclear whether the plan will be enough to appease progressive Democrats and Arab and Muslim Americans outraged by Biden's unconditional support for Israel.

Senator Bernie Sanders, a progressive Democrat, welcomed the measure but highlighted what he believes is the reason for the extraordinary measure.

Despite months of increasingly urgent requests from top U.S. government officials, Israeli Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu and his far-right government have refused to provide sufficient humanitarian aid, he said in a statement.

This has led to this incredible situation, in which a US ally is using American weapons and equipment to block the delivery of American humanitarian aid. And now American taxpayers must pay even more to build a port to deliver aid to starving people, because Israel is not allowing aid to cross the border safely and efficiently.

UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said he was not yet aware of any coordination for the project. Our preference continues to be toward greater access by road, he told VOA.

Drop assistance

The United States has carried out three airdrops of humanitarian aid using military aircraft and parachutes, following Biden's order last week to join other countries that have provided aid in this way. He referred to the tragic and alarming event in northern Gaza, in which Israeli troops opened fire as a crowd of Palestinians rushed to obtain food from a humanitarian convoy. More than 100 people died in the chaos.

People are so desperate that innocent people found themselves caught in a terrible war, unable to feed their families, and you saw the response when they tried to get help, Biden said in a rare rebuke to to Israel.

There has been growing frustration within the administration over Israel's insistence on inspections that have slowed the delivery of aid, even as U.N. experts have warned that the situation in Gaza is disastrous and close to famine.

We are not waiting for the Israelis. “This is a crucial moment for American leadership, and we are building a coalition of countries to address this urgent need,” a second senior administration official said, also speaking to reporters.

Officials said Biden would also use his speech to Congress to highlight the plight of Israeli hostages held by Hamas and push for a temporary ceasefire deal ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan which starts this weekend. The administration says responsibility for the deal lies with the U.S.-designated terrorist group.

We recognize that extremists might attempt to use Ramadan to trigger something that would be deeply regrettable during this holy month, and we want to ensure that we have a period of peace for people to worship, said the first senior administration official, stressing that it is still unclear whether an agreement can be reached by then.

VOA's Carla Babb contributed to this report.

