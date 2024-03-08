Former Ukrainian commander appointed ambassador to UK | Russia-Ukraine war news





Known as the Iron General, Zaluzny has seen his once sky-high popularity falter after a failed counteroffensive.

Ukraine has appointed Valerii Zaluzhnyi as Britain's new envoy, a month after he was dismissed as commander-in-chief of the British armed forces.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said in a statement Thursday that it had asked Britain to reach an agreement.

Ukraine has not had an ambassador to Britain since President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired former ambassador Vadim Prystaiko in July 2023 after he publicly criticized the leader.

Zaluzhnyi has commanded the Ukrainian army since the start of the war with Russia, defeating a much stronger invading force in the first months of the conflict.

Zaluzhnyi, dubbed the Iron General in Ukrainian media, came to symbolize the country's resistance and enjoyed sky-high approval ratings among the public.

But the failure of last summer's much-vaunted counteroffensive and public disagreement with Zelenskyy have damaged his reputation in the president's office.

He was replaced in February by Oleksandr Syrskii, who led Ukraine's fall 2022 counteroffensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

Ukraine's military strategy must change

When Zaluzhny was fired, Zelenskyy went to X, thanked the military leader for his two years of service and said it was time for a change in military leadership.

Zaluzny himself acknowledged that Ukraine's military strategy must change nearly two years after Russia launched a full-scale invasion.

The challenges of 2022 are different from those of 2024. Therefore, he writes, we must all change and adapt to the new reality if we are to win together.

Wars don't stay the same. Wars change and so do needs. Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said at the time of his dismissal that a new approach and strategy was needed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) shakes hands with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny during a meeting in Kiev, Ukraine, Thursday, February 7, 2024. [Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP]

Britain remains a key ally

On Thursday, British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps visited Kiev, Zelenskyy said in X.

He said our main focus is strengthening Ukraine's air defense and long-range capabilities, as well as meeting other urgent needs for weapons and ammunition and developing joint arms production.

Zaluznyy was not visible in the meeting images shared by the Ukrainian president.

Today I hosted the UK Defense Secretary @grantshapps to discuss ongoing defense cooperation between Ukraine and the UK.

Our primary focus has been to strengthen Ukraine's air defense and long-range capabilities, as well as meeting other urgent requirements for pic.twitter.com/vBO253sSY3

Volodymyr Zelensky / (@ZelenskyyUa) March 7, 2024

After the meeting, Britain's Ministry of Defense said it would supply more than 10,000 drones to Ukraine to help fight Russia.

The Ministry of Defense also said it would spend an additional 125 million British pounds ($160 million) on state-of-the-art drones, bringing the overall drone package for Ukraine to 325 million pounds ($416 million).

