Space Development Agency aims to test Link 16 over the United States this year





The head of the Space Development Agency said he plans to begin demonstrating Link 16 space-to-ground connectivity over the United States by the end of the year, provided the agency obtains the long-awaited approval from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Link 16 is a military signal commonly used by SDA satellites to connect to ground radios. U.S. forces, NATO, and their international allies rely on the capability of real-time data exchange.

The agency worked with the FAA to obtain permission to test Link 16 over national airspace, but the process took longer than expected.

Primarily, the FAA wants to make sure we have tested compatibility features on our satellites so we can't interfere with any radio navigation aids, SDA Director Derek Tournear said during a Space webinar. News on March 6. This makes sense and we are working with the FAA to put a plan in place to do so.

The Department of Defense created SDA in 2019 to build a constellation of missile transport and tracking satellites in low Earth orbit on a rapid timeline, augmenting large spacecraft constellations with hundreds of relatively inexpensive small satellites. These spacecraft constitute what SDA calls its Proliferated Warfighter space architecture and will serve as the foundation for joint and multi-domain command and control capabilities.

After launching its first satellites last April, the SDA hoped to be able to quickly validate this capability and integrate it into large-scale Department of Defense exercises, such as Northern Edge, a joint training exercise conducted in the Gulf of 'Alaska.

Instead, the agency opted to conduct initial testing in international waters starting in November. In the initial demonstration, three satellites built by Denver-based York Space Systems transmitted signals from low Earth orbit about 1,200 miles above Earth to an international test site.

The Air Force's 46th Test Squadron supported the mission from the ground.

SDA now has 27 satellites in orbit. These spacecraft are not only equipped to communicate via Link 16, but also have what are called inter-satellite optical links that allow them to share data with each other.

SDA first tested these inter-satellite links in 2021 during a demonstration mission with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency called Mandrake. Tournear said the agency began testing this capability with the first batch of satellites it launched and plans to expand it to the entire constellation later this summer.

As the agency works to test and demonstrate the capabilities of its first tranche of satellites, it is also preparing for its next launches, which are expected to begin in September. This mission will kick off a nearly year-long campaign to launch approximately 161 satellites from Vandenberg Space Station in California.

“We plan to have at least one of these launches by the end of this calendar year, and then the rest will be done basically as fast as we can get them through the payload processing facilities,” Tournear said .

Courtney Albon is C4ISRNET's space and emerging technologies reporter. She has covered the U.S. military since 2012, focusing on the Air Force and Space Force. She reported on some of the Department of Defense's most significant acquisition, budget and policy challenges.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.c4isrnet.com/battlefield-tech/space/2024/03/07/space-development-agency-aims-to-test-link-16-over-us-this-year/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos