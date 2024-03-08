Zelensky appoints ousted commander-in-chief as British envoy in 'compromise' move – POLITICO





Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said in a statement Thursday that Kiev had already sent a formal request to the British government seeking recognition of Zaluzny.

Zaluzhny's pending appointment comes after Zelenskyy removed him from his post as Ukraine's top military commander last month. The Ukrainian president said at the time that as the all-out war with Russia entered its third year, he felt a new strategy was needed, so he reorganized his military command. But analysts and officials close to Prime Minister Zelenskyy's office and Zaluznyy said the real reason for General Zelenskyy's dismissal was the ongoing conflict between the two men. Zelenskyy was said to have been unable to control the outspoken Zaluzhny, who published several sobering articles in foreign media about the war situation without the president's prior approval.

Zaluzhny was also potentially Zelenskyy's only real contender if he decided to run for president, according to national Ukrainian opinion polls. But Ukrainian political analyst Volodymyr Fesenko said it would be wrong to view the post as a form of political exile for Zaluznyy.

“This was a good compromise for both sides. The President’s Office eliminates the possibility of any politician in Ukraine dragging Zaluzhny into politics, and Zaluzhny gains valuable new diplomatic experience, which he has always been interested in,” Fesenko told POLITICO.

Fesenko said that although the ambassadorship was “a setback in Zaluhzny's career,” it was also an opportunity to broaden his professional horizons and serve his country in a different way.

According to the Ukrainian constitution, presidential elections are possible only after the end of the war. The ambassadorship will not close the prospects for his future political career for Zaluhzny, 50, who has a master's degree in international relations and speaks English, Fesenko added.

