USA tops Canada on penalties to reach Women's Gold Cup final





Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher made three saves and converted a penalty herself in a shootout after a 2-2 draw against Canada in the rain on Wednesday night, sending the United States to the final of the CONCACAF Women's Gold Cup.

The United States advanced 3-1 on penalties and will face Brazil in the title match Sunday night. Brazil beat Mexico 3-0 in the previous semi-final.

NOT ONE, NOT TWO, BUT THREE ALYSSA NAEHER SAVES pic.twitter.com/hpMppuKWuw

— Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) March 7, 2024

The game was a sloppy mess with standing water on the field at San Diego's Snapdragon Stadium due to heavy rain in San Diego. The players had difficulty controlling. Canadian Vanessa Gilles twisted the front of her soaked swimsuit to squeeze out some of the rainwater.

CBS Sports reported that the result could have gone either way with an unplayable surface. The peloton was already inundated by rain showers from the previous semi-final between Brazil and Mexico. Intermittent torrential downpours before, between and during the semi-finals left the grass soggy and the ball with nowhere to go.

Afterward, U.S. coach Twila Kilgore was asked if the game should have been played.

“Probably not. But these decisions are not mine,” she said. “If the referees make those decisions and the game continues, it’s our job to figure out how to win.”

Alex Morgan of the United States, above, collides with Vanessa Gilles of Canada during the first half of a semi-final match in the CONCACAF Gold Cup women's soccer tournament on Wednesday March 6, 2024, in San Diego. Grégory Bull / AP

Jaedyn Shaw scored in the 20th minute. A Canadian defender tried to pass the ball back to goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan, but he stopped on the waterlogged field and Shaw ran onto it and scored.

Shaw is the first American player to score in each of her first four starts.

Jordyn Huitema equalized in the 82nd minute with a header beyond Naeher's reach.

American Sophia Smith broke the deadlock in the 99th minute by falling to her knees in celebration before being mobbed by her teammates. But Naeher collided with Gilles in the 120th minute and Canada was awarded a penalty, which Adriana Leon calmly converted to tie the game at 2.

Naeher made two saves to open the shootout, then converted on her own penalty. She stopped Jesse Fleming with one last stop to send a jubilant U.S. team to the title match.

United States goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, left, celebrates with her teammates at the end of a penalty shootout in a CONCACAF Gold Cup women's soccer tournament semifinal match against Canada on Wednesday March 6, 2024, in San Diego. Grégory Bull / AP

“Being able to adapt to all kinds of conditions is always part of it and it takes a certain mentality to do that,” Kilgore said. “We did it today and we won’t hesitate to celebrate because it’s not easy.”

With Brazil's victory, the United States was denied a match against Mexico, who pulled off the biggest upset of the group stage by beating the United States 2-0. It was only the second time the Americans lost to their southern neighbors in 43 games.

The United States bounced back from that loss by beating Colombia 3-0 in the quarterfinals. Canada, which scored 13 goals in its group without conceding a single goal, won 1-0 against Costa Rica in overtime in its quarterfinal match.

It was the 14th time the United States had faced Canada in the round of 16 of a competitive tournament. The United States has won 11 of the previous 13 meetings. Canada's only victory came in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics.

This was Canada's first major tournament without captain Christine Sinclair, who retired from the national team last year as the men's and women's all-time leading scorer with 190 career goals. .

Mexico then eliminated Paraguay 3-2 in the quarterfinals. Brazil beat Argentina 5-1.

Brazil got goals from Adriana Leal, Antonia and Yasmin, while Mexico was one player down after Nicolette Hernandez was sent off in the 29th minute.

The tournament was the first women's Gold Cup, designed to provide teams from the region with meaningful competition. Four of the participating teams – the United States, Canada, Brazil and Colombia – will compete in the Paris Olympics.

More from CBS News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/us-tops-canada-in-penalty-shootout-reach-womens-gold-cup-final/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos