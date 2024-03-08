The U.S. real estate market is heading into a pivotal spring season as home sellers wait to find their sweet spot, according to Opendoor.





The past few years have seen a wave of ups and downs for home buyers and sellers, from homeowners who hit the top of the seller's market during the pandemic to buyers who struggled as the market shifted the most. most historic in 40 years. Heading into the traditionally busy spring selling season, it seems almost impossible to predict, but there are early signs that 2024 could be the sweet spot year for sellers.

Since 2021, Opendoor has conducted quarterly surveys of more than 4,000 potential home sellers. Quarterly year-over-year tracking (starting in March 2022) shows relatively little change in the number of sellers who planned to sell during the year. We even saw a slight decline in the second quarter.

However, in our December 2023 survey, we saw a substantial 18% increase in the number of homeowners ready to sell over the next 12 months, a higher proportion than we have seen in any previous year. what quarter. We believe this sharp rise in sentiment is the result of two factors occurring simultaneously: a desire to return to the market and pent-up demand.

Will April showers bring more homes?

The real estate industry views the Super Bowl as the official kickoff to the selling season, but data shows that sellers are actually more active a few months later, from April to June. This year, we found that sellers may exit even sooner: from 2022 to 2023, there is a notable 7% increase in the number of sellers planning to sell in the first quarter.

Of course, there are several factors that go into choosing the right time to sell. Some of the most obvious ones are: interest rates, housing affordability and availability. What if just one of these key sales factors moved to more favorable terms? Our survey reveals that there is also an opportunity for a larger shift in seller sentiment.

For the third time at the end of last year, the Federal Reserve held its interest rates on hold and signaled the possibility of a rate cut in 2024. Simultaneously, the 30-year fixed rate peaked in October 2023 at 7.9%, followed by a steady decline each year. week thereafter. We believe that as homeowners observed both rate indicators, seller confidence began to rebound.

Sellers' sweet spot

What needs to happen so that owners can run, not walk, to the sales starting line? Here are some scenarios in which either or all of the scenarios were to play out, 2024 could truly be a great time for sellers.

A decline and/or stabilization of interest rates gives buyers and sellers greater certainty in the market. We noted earlier that sellers were already beginning to pull back as rates stabilized and then declined slightly in late 2023. A recent survey we commissioned from Harris Poll confirms this data: 50% of respondents report a rate of 6.5% interest. or less would encourage them to look into purchasing a home. Continuation of incentives for new home builders to motivate homeowners to purchase a new home and sell their current home. One of the biggest factors in affordability is availability. Underconstruction has been a problem for decades; the United States is short about 3.8 million units. However, 2023 was a new year for new homes, as sales increased 4.4% in December 2023 compared to 2022. This is due in part to the creative incentives that builders are able to offer, such as rate buyouts, extended rate locks and reduced closing costs. . These incentives lowered the average price of newly constructed homes by approximately 16% between October 2022 and October 2023. Increasing or flattening already high rental rates that incentivize potential renters to move into the potential buyer category. Rental housing affordability is the worst on record, according to a recent report from the Harvards Joint Center on Housing Studies. As rates slow, the Harvard study notes that in 2022, rates were deemed unaffordable for 22.4 million renters, a record high. With renters making up about 36% of the country's real estate market, only a fraction of them are expected to be fed up with soaring rents to become buyers and give sellers more options. The initial impact of the silver tsunami is being felt. About 80% of adults over 50 are homeowners, and baby boomers have now surpassed millennials to become the largest generation of home buyers. As younger baby boomers begin to retire, there is an opportunity for significant growth in the number of sellers starting this year. These are sellers who may want to simplify their lives by downsizing or moving closer to family. The effects of this tsunami are just beginning to be felt and could have a considerable impact.

The 2024 sales season has the potential to innovate. It remains to be seen whether the sales sweet spot will align with lower mortgage rates, an influx of renters, movers from the silver tsunami or more incentives for new construction.

Nick Boniakowski is Head of Agent Partnerships at Opendoor, where he oversees program strategy, growth and sales enablement to help the agent community serve more customers and grow their businesses through collaboration with Opendoor . As a third-generation broker, he has extensive experience working with buyers and sellers and now helps advise agents on how to meet their changing needs. Prior to Opendoor, Nick held leadership positions at Anywhere Real Estate Inc. and Redfin Corporation.

