Americans beat rain-affected Canada to reach Gold Cup final on penalties

The United States beat Canada on Wednesday night in a game that will be remembered as much for the flooded field as for the heroics of goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.

She saved three shots on goal and scored one in the shootout to send the Stars and Stripes to the final of the CONCACAF Women's Gold Cup.

The match ended 2-2 after extra time and was more affected by the weather than by the quality of the game: heavy rain and a clearly waterlogged pitch made conditions difficult for both teams, with jets of water accompanying each tackle.

Passing slowed as the ball made its way through puddles of standing water at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.

Many spectators in the United States and around the world said that in many domestic leagues the match would not be played under such conditions. Several people on social media joked that it was closer to water polo than football.

Players compete on the waterlogged pitch at Snapdragon Stadium.Xavier Hernandez/Sipa USA via AP

Stuart Holden, a former professional player in the United States and England and now a pundit for Fox Sports, said the situation was dangerous for players.

When asked if the game should have been played, U.S. head coach Twila Kilgore responded in a press conference: Probably not. But these decisions are not my decisions. If the referees make those decisions and the game continues, it's our job to figure out how to win.

And the United States finally did it.

The United States opened the scoring in the 20th minute taking advantage of the wet conditions. A Canadian player tried to throw the ball back to her goalkeeper, but the ball held and American forward Jaedyn Shaw pounced and headed home to make it 1-0.

Fans try to protect themselves from the rain before Wednesday night's game. Harry How/Getty Images

The conditions continued to hamper both teams, but Canada equalized with a header in the 82nd minute. The United States regained the lead in overtime, but Naeher conceded a late penalty that allowed Canada to advance to a shootout.

But Naeher more than made amends by getting the United States through.

Kilgore said after the game that the ability to adapt to all kinds of conditions was always part of it and it took a certain mentality to achieve that. She added: We did it today and we weren't going to shy away from celebrating because it's not easy.

The United States will now compete in Sunday's final against Brazil, who beat Mexico 3-0 on Wednesday.

Patrick Smith

The Associated Press contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/sports/us-women-beat-canada-rain-gold-cup-final-rcna142193 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos