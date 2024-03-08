UK supplies more than 10,000 drones to Ukraine





Britain today stepped up its support for Ukraine with a complete package of 325 million state-of-the-art drones to fight President Putin's illegal invasion.

The investment, which will provide more than 10,000 drones to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, will leverage the UK's world-leading defense industry to provide Ukraine with advanced drone capabilities throughout 2024.

The announcement was made today during the Defense Minister's third visit to Ukraine. He met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, along with the Chief of the Defense Staff, and reaffirmed his commitment to Ukraine.

A significant increase in the 200m drone package announced by the Prime Minister in January, the current overall funding commitment of $325 million will deliver more than 10,000 unmanned platforms, most of which are first-person view (FPV) drones. , 1000 one-way attack drones. Surveillance and maritime drones, as well as research and development, have taken place in the UK.

Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said:

I am reinforcing our commitment to arming Ukraine with cutting-edge new drones, from the factory floor to the front line, directly from Britain's world-leading defense industry. I encourage international partners to join the UK in this effort.

Ukrainian forces are using weapons donated by Britain to unprecedented effect, destroying around 30% of Russia's Black Sea fleet.

On my third visit to this great country, I was delighted to be able to give President Zelenskyy my firm assurances of Britain's unwavering commitment to the brave people and troops of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military has garnered considerable attention for its highly effective use of various types of drones, destroying and damaging thousands of Russian equipment and vehicles using much cheaper systems. Highly maneuverable FPV drones, which allow operators to precisely control the drone's movements in real time, have been successfully used to bypass Russian air defenses and strike targets.

These drones have proven highly effective on the battlefield since the full-scale invasion of Russia, providing situational awareness when targeting enemy positions and armored vehicles. Ukrainian forces have also effectively used these drones to strike at the heart of the Russian Navy. With over 100 million of this package being spent on maritime capabilities, Ukraine will continue to turn the tide in the Black Sea.

Following last month's meeting of the US-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which convened more than 50 countries to provide military support to Ukraine, the Defense Secretary announced that the UK would co-lead an international capabilities coalition with Latvia to strengthen Ukraine's drone capabilities. I did. .

Both the prime minister and foreign secretary have stressed the importance of upholding international support for Ukraine, and last month the defense secretary urged NATO allies to do more at a meeting of alliance ministers.

