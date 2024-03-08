U.S. job growth totaled 275,000





Job creation exceeded expectations in February, but the unemployment rate rose and employment growth from the previous two months was not as strong as initially reported.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 275,000 for the month while the unemployment rate increased to 3.9%, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expected an increase in payroll of 198,000 people.

February was a notch higher in terms of growth than January, which saw a sharp downward revision to 229,000, compared to 353,000 initially announced. Employment growth in December was also revised downward to 290,000 from 333,000, bringing the two-month total to 167,000 fewer jobs than initially expected.

The unemployment level rose as the household survey, used to calculate the unemployment rate, showed a drop of 184,000 employed people. This increase occurred even as the labor force participation rate remained stable at 62.5%, although the “middle-aged” rate increased to 83.5%, up two-tenths of a percentage point. The establishment survey shows the total number of jobs.

The average hourly wage, closely watched as a gauge of inflation, showed a slightly smaller-than-expected increase for the month and a deceleration from a year ago. Wages rose just 0.1% for the month, a tenth of a percentage point below the estimate, and rose 4.3% year over year, down from the increase in 4.5% from January and slightly below the 4.4% estimate.

Hours worked rebounded after falling in January, as the average workweek increased to 34.3 hours, an increase of 0.1 percentage points.

The jobs numbers likely keep the Federal Reserve on track to cut interest rates later this year, although the timing and magnitude remain uncertain.

Stocks rose Friday following the news, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising nearly 150 points in early trading. Treasury yields have fallen; The benchmark 10-year bond was last at 4.07%, down about 0.02 percentage points on the session.

“It literally has a data point for every viewpoint on the spectrum,” Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, said of the report. It ranges from “the economy is falling into a recession to Goldilocks, everything's fine, there's nothing to see here. It's certainly a mixed bag,” she added.

Job creation has shifted towards part-time positions. Full-time jobs fell by 187,000 while part-time jobs increased by 51,000, according to the household survey. An alternative measure of unemployment, sometimes called the “real” unemployment rate, which includes discouraged workers and those in part-time employment for economic reasons, rose slightly to 7.3%.

From a sector perspective, healthcare leads with 67,000 new jobs. Government was once again a significant contributor, with 52,000, while restaurants and bars added 42,000 and welfare increased by 24,000. Other gainers included construction (23,000), transportation and warehousing (20,000) and retail (19,000).

The report comes as markets are concerned about the state of growth in the economy as a whole and the impact this could have on monetary policy. Futures trading moved slightly after the report, with traders now factoring in the greater certainty of a first Fed interest rate cut in June.

“There is nothing new under the sun between this report and last month's report. It doesn't really give us a lot of information, other than we can say qualitatively that we are still creating jobs at a good pace and wages remain stable. a little higher than we would like,” said Dan North, senior economist at Allianz Trade Americas.

North added that the report “probably doesn't change the narrative” from the Fed, although he thinks the first cut might not happen until July.

In recent days, Fed officials have sent mixed signals that inflation is slowing, but not enough to justify the first interest rate cuts since the early days of the Covid pandemic crisis.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, speaking on Capitol Hill this week, described the labor market as “relatively tight” but on track to better balance since the days when job openings exceeded the number of workers available at a margin of 2 to 1.

Along with that, he said inflation “has eased significantly,” although it still doesn't show enough progress to return to the Fed's 2% target. But on Thursday, he told the Senate Banking Committee that the state of the economy left the Fed “close” to when it could begin easing monetary policy.

“We have a data-dependent diet, which means we are all at the mercy of data,” Sonders said. “Significant moves outside the consensus range on labor market data, on inflation data, can shake things up. But with consistent or mixed numbers, we all just move on to the next report.”

Job creation remained strong despite a wave of high-profile layoffs, particularly in the technology sector. More recently, companies such as Cisco, Microsoft and SAP have announced substantial workforce reductions. Outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas said February was the worst month for layoff announcements since 2009, at the end of the global financial crisis.

However, workers still seem to be able to find employment. Job openings remained virtually unchanged in January, at nearly 9 million, and still outnumbered the number of unemployed by 1.4 to 1. Weekly jobless claims were little changed, at 217,000 during the week the most recent, although continuing claims just topped 1.9 million, and the four-week rolling average for this measure hit its highest level since December 2021.

Amid mixed signals, markets have reduced expectations for a Fed rate cut. Futures traders anticipate a first cut in June, up from March at the start of the year, and now expect four total cuts this year compared to six or seven previously, CME Group data shows .

Don't miss these stories from CNBC PRO:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/03/08/jobs-report-february-2024-us-job-growth-totaled-275000.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos