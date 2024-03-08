Britain is the second most unhappy country in the world.





Adding to the growing body of evidence, Sapien Labs identifies a link between poor mental health and the ubiquity of smartphones and online communication, not only in the UK but globally. The fact that young people are known to have the greatest decline in mental health appears to add weight to their argument. The same holds true for countries with lower technology levels, such as Sri Lanka and Tanzania, which have better wellbeing scores. In these countries, stronger family ties have been shown to improve mental health.

If so, the Internet has a lot to answer for. Of course, this has fueled the work-from-home phenomenon that has silenced our cities since COVID-19. Studies show it's sent dating and retail jobs online, fueled culture wars and gotten in the way of us having sex. No wonder he is blunt. Have we also been robbed of the soundtrack to these strange times? In the dying early '90s, there was at least a musical movement to uplift the country. In the age of streaming, with its fragmented and fickle audiences, the chances of uniting Britpop 2.0 are slim. When the mullet returned, it's no wonder we were nostalgic for the foggy 1990s. You know you're in trouble.

Now everything is done online and stores are closed. It's a lament I've heard over and over again as I travel the country for this newspaper. Our sense of place seems to have disappeared. We are adrift in the digital ether. We feel lost and lonely in our screens. I was angry about the bad news.

Perhaps that is too convenient. Like the World Mental State Report, this report only tells part of the story. Another story is about resilient communities across the UK, just like Ilkeston. These communities started newspapers where they were folded, grew food in communal spaces, and even took over post offices.

They have also united to save our beloved pubs, putting these community hubs into the hands of the people who use them. The UK has lost 6% of its pubs over the past six years, according to the British Beer & Pub Association. Over the same period, the number of community-owned pubs has surged by 63%. The Ivy House in Nunhead, the heart of my neighborhood and my own, was the first building in London, but not the last. Even Britain's most remote village, Inverie, dug deep enough to save the local The Old Forge, which can only be reached by a 17-mile hike or ferry ride.

A bright spot in the dark. So what's next for the beleaguered Briton? A fact-finding mission to the Dominican Republic? It ranked first in the mental health index, so maybe I have some tips. Or, as one Ilkeston resident suggested, why not summon the spirit of Dunkirk, which we are so proud of, and take positive action? It is better to light a candle than to curse the darkness. Someone passed the match.

5 fun places to visit in the UK1. Richmond-on-Thames, London

London is the starting point of misery, isn't it? Uh, no. In fact, one suburb of the capital has topped Rightmoves' annual Happy at Home index, which asks people what they think of their area for the first time. Straddling the River Thames and sandwiched between Richmond Park and Kew Gardens, it's no surprise that access to nature has boosted Richmond's scores. Residents also cited a strong sense of belonging and thriving independent shops as reasons they like the area.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/travel/destinations/europe/united-kingdom/mental-wellness-index-uk-miserable-nation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos