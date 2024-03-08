Public Affairs Office | US Army intelligence analyst arrested and charged with conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defense information, export control violations and bribery





Korbein Schultz, a U.S. Army soldier and intelligence analyst, was arrested today at Fort Campbell following a federal grand jury indictment charging him with conspiracy to obtain and disclose information on national defense, unlicensed export of technical data related to defense articles, conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defense information, unlicensed export of defense articles and bribery of a public official.

Mr. Schultz, a member of the United States military, is charged with conspiring to obtain and provide national defense information to an individual overseas. As part of the conspiracy, the defendant provided sensitive government information to his co-conspirator in exchange for thousands of dollars, thereby placing personal profit ahead of the safety of the American people, said Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the National Security Division of the Department of Justice. Today's arrest shows that such betrayal does not pay. The Department of Justice is committed to identifying and holding accountable those who break their oath to protect our nation's secrets.

The protection of national defense information is absolutely essential to the safety and security of our country, said United States Attorney Henry C. Leventis of the Middle District of Tennessee. The unauthorized sale of this information violates our national security laws, compromises our safety and cannot be tolerated. Today's indictment should serve as a reminder of the Justice Department's vigilance in protecting the United States from any threat to national security, foreign or domestic.

The American people rely on our military personnel and clearance holders to serve and protect American interests, said Larissa L. Knapp, executive assistant director of the FBI's National Security Branch. The conduct alleged in today's indictment represents a grave betrayal of the oath taken to defend our country. Instead of protecting national defense information, the defendant conspired with a foreign national to sell it, potentially endangering our national security.

Today's arrest underscores the unwavering commitment of the Army Counterintelligence Command, our partners at the Department of Justice, and the broader intelligence community to safeguarding our nations' secrets, said Brigadier General Rhett R. Cox, commanding general of the Army Counterintelligence Command. We cannot tolerate any betrayal of trust and we remain vigilant in our mission to protect national defense information critical to our security. We encourage all Army team members, past or present, to remain vigilant and report any potential suspicious activity. »

The indictment alleges that from June 2022 until the time of his arrest today, Schultz conspired with an individual, identified as Conspirator A, to disclose documents, writings, plans, maps, notes and photographs relating to national defense as well as information relating to national defense. A national defense that Schultz had reason to believe could be used to harm the United States or to the advantage of a foreign nation. Conspirator A recruited Schultz, who had a Top Secret security clearance, and frequently tasked him with gathering sensitive U.S. military documents and information. Specifically, Conspirator A assigned Schultz to collect information relating to various U.S. military weapons systems, including classified information and information relating to potential U.S. plans in the event that Taiwan was attacked militarily. Some of the information Schultz provided to Conspirator A included documents related to the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), information on hypersonic equipment, studies on the future development of U.S. military forces, studies on countries major ones such as the People's Republic of China. , and summaries of military exercises and operations. In exchange for the documents and information, Conspirator A made at least 14 payments to Schultz totaling approximately $42,000. Throughout the plot, Conspirator A told Schultz that he lived in Hong Kong and worked for a geopolitical consulting firm based overseas.

During the course of the conspiracy, Schultz also sent Conspirator A three documents that violated the Arms Export Control Act (AECA). The three documents included an Air Force Tactical Techniques and Procedures Manual for the HH-60W Helicopter, an Air Force Tactical Techniques and Procedures Manual for the F22-A Fighter Aircraft, and a Manual of Air Force tactical techniques and procedures for intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The FBI and the U.S. Army Counterintelligence Command investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Josh Kurtzman for the Middle District of Tennessee and attorneys Adam Barry and Christopher Cook of the National Security Division's Counterintelligence and Export Control Section are prosecuting the case.

An indictment is just an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/us-army-intelligence-analyst-arrested-and-charged-conspiracy-obtain-and-disclose-national The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos