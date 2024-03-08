Trump ordered to pay $382,000 after losing British lawsuit over Steele documents | donald trump





Former US President Donald Trump has been ordered to pay a six-figure legal bill to a company founded by a former British spy. Trump lost the lawsuit after his lawyer accused him of making shocking and scandalous false claims that damaged his reputation.

A London judge who last month dismissed the case against Orbis Business Intelligence as failing ordered Trump to pay $300,000 ($382,000) in legal fees, according to court documents released on Thursday. do.

Orbis was founded by Christopher Steele, who once ran the Russia desk of the British Secret Intelligence Service, also known as MI6.

The British court case was one of the few in which Trump, who is almost certain to win the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is not a defendant as he faces enormous legal challenges at home.

Trump has been indicted in four criminal cases and is being sued civilly in U.S. courts. He lost a subsequent defamation case in which a jury found him liable for sexual abuse, and he was ordered to pay $355 million after a fraud verdict against his businesses.

In the UK, he went on the offensive and sued Orbis.

Steele received money from Democrats for research that included salacious claims that the Russians could potentially use to blackmail Trump. The so-called Steele dossier, compiled in 2016, created a political firestorm of rumors and unsubstantiated claims shortly before Trump's inauguration and has since been largely discredited.

Former MI6 agent Christopher Steele speaks to the media in London on March 7, 2017. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA

Trump sued Orbis, claiming the documents were fake and that Orbis had violated British data protection laws.

Lawyer Hugh Tomlinson told the October hearing that the former president had suffered personal and reputational harm and suffering as a result of allegations in the filing that he attended sex parties in St. Petersburg and mingled with sex workers in Moscow.

Tomlinson said the dossier contains shocking and scandalous allegations about Trump's personal conduct, including allegations that he bribed Russian officials to advance his business interests.

Orbis said the lawsuit should be dismissed because the report was never intended to be made public and was published by BuzzFeed without permission from Steele or Orbis. The claim was also filed too late, he said.

Judge Karen Steyn, who sided with Orbis in a February 1 ruling, made an order for legal costs a few days later.

She slashed the statutory bill, which Orbis said was high considering just one day of hearings, saying $634,000 ($809,000) was more than 50 per cent incurred.

In 2022, a U.S. federal judge in Florida dismissed Trump's lawsuit against Steele, 2016 Democratic rival Hillary Clinton and former senior FBI officials, accusing them of helping fabricate the Russia investigation that overshadowed much of the Trump administration. His claim was dismissed.

