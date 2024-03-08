Middle East crisis: US to build pier to allow aid to arrive in Gaza by sea





President Biden will announce in his State of the Union on Thursday that he is ordering the US military to build a floating pier off the coast of Gaza, in what the White House has called an emergency mission that would allow transport hundreds of trucks of additional aid by sea. to the Gazans who are on the verge of famine.

According to the description provided by White House and military officials, the temporary port for delivering aid would be built from U.S. ships and then moved close to shore, attached to some sort of temporary causeway.

The project could take more than 30 to 60 days, officials said, and would involve hundreds or even thousands of U.S. troops on ships just offshore, in line with Mr. Biden's mandate that no U.S. troops be on the ground in Gaza during the conflict. rages. Speaking to reporters, administration officials said the port would be built in cooperation with other countries in the region.

U.S. officials said they had worked closely with the Israelis to develop the seaport initiative, but they did not say whether Israel would provide direct assistance or support for its construction or operation.

A U.S. official said Israel had worked for months with the United States and other countries to develop an inspection process at a Cyprus port from which humanitarian aid could be examined and then sent to the new American port in Gaza.

The Israeli government did not immediately confirm that it had agreed to allow aid to enter Gaza by sea, but Israeli approval would be necessary since the country controls the waters off Gaza and security in the most of the enclave.

Shani Sasson, a spokesperson for COGAT, the Israeli agency that regulates aid to Palestinians in Gaza, did not respond to a request for comment.

An Israeli official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss diplomatic negotiations, said that under the latest plan, aid given by the UAE would be sent to Cyprus, where it would eventually be inspected and then transported by boat to the coast of Cyprus. Gaza.

Israel would be involved in the inspection process and World Central Kitchen, an organization led by chef Jos Andrss, would provide assistance on land using smaller boats, the official said. World Central Kitchen already has volunteers on the ground in Gaza.

Two diplomats briefed on the plans said the latest plans would see the port erected on Gaza's coastline, slightly north of the Wadi Gaza crossing, where Israeli forces have erected a major checkpoint.

The Army Corps of Engineers has extensive experience in rapidly constructing floating docks to accommodate U.S. military operations. One of the main military units involved in construction will be the Army's 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), based at Joint Base Eustis-Langley, Va., near Norfolk, according to officials with the U.S. Department of Defense. defense.

The vessels, which are large logging vessels, will need armed escorts, particularly when within range of the Gaza coast, the officials said. The Ministry of Defense is therefore studying ways to ensure their protection during the construction of the pier. Assuring them that armed protection could take weeks or even months, the White House set no specific timetable for construction efforts.

The new facility, if opened as planned, could provide another way to deliver aid trucks to the region. But officials did not give details on how the seaborne aid would be transferred from the coast to Gaza, where aid groups say hundreds of thousands of people face starvation. One option is to keep the platform at sea and transfer the goods by smaller boats; another solution would be to build a temporary roadway that would allow trucks to collect goods directly.

Yet simply delivering aid by sea does not directly address the central problem of trucks' inability to deliver their goods amid intense Israeli bombardment and ground fighting that remains fierce in the South. Nor would it solve the chaos that accompanied the deliveries.

Last week, a convoy of aid trucks was overrun by Gazans desperate for food and water, leaving more than 100 people dead when Israeli soldiers opened fire and many people were killed. been trampled in the chaos.

The announcement came just hours before Biden delivered the State of the Union address, which is expected to be attended by family members of some of the hostages held by Hamas since the October 7 terrorist attack in Israel. The new plan gives Mr. Biden a concrete project to highlight at a time when he is facing intense criticism for failing to rein in Israeli attacks and for acting too slowly in the face of the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza.

The new seaport, once completed, would provide an additional avenue for humanitarian aid, which is currently limited to two land crossing points into the southern part of Gaza. Officials said Thursday that a third land crossing, in the northern part of Gaza, could open to limited deliveries within a week.

Mr Biden also recently ordered the US military to airdrop aid to Gaza. American pilots dropped their fourth load on the territory on Thursday.

Jamie McGoldrick, the top U.N. relief official in Jerusalem, said a sea corridor could help Gaza's hunger crisis but would not replace opening more land routes for trucks.

We support all means of maritime supply to Gaza, airdrops, but the priority remains road convoys, Mr. McGoldrick said, adding that it would take time to put in place the infrastructure for the sea passage.

Eric Schmitt contributed reporting from Washington. Adam Sella and Aaron Boxerman contributed reporting from Jerusalem.

David E. Sanger and Michael D. Shear reporting from Washington

