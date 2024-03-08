Spending on accidental subscriptions doubles in UK in one year | consumer issues





The amount consumers spend on accidental subscriptions that are easy to sign up for but difficult to cancel has doubled in one year, costing customers millions of dollars, it warned.

Research for the charity found that more than 13 million people (26% of UK adults) accidentally stopped their subscription in the last 12 months. Services include everything from fitness apps to food delivery services and pet food.

Consumers thought they were purchasing a one-time product or service or signing up for a free trial, but in reality, they were signing up for an ongoing payment.

The charity said unused subscriptions cost consumers $688 million last year, up from $306 million at the end of 2022. He said it was unclear why there was such an increase, but it showed the subscription trap problem was worsening.

Dame Clare Moriarty, CEO of Citizens Advice, said: Companies relying on people forgetting to cancel their free trial after it ends is an unacceptable business model that takes advantage of busy, cash-strapped consumers.

She said: “With budgets getting tighter, it’s important for consumers to feel in control of their spending.

The charity has called on the government to crack down on these practices in the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumer Bill making its way through parliament. You want to give consumers the choice of whether their subscription will auto-renew and whether they want to continue their subscription after the free trial ends.

Three quarters (74%) of UK adults support banning automatic subscription renewals without the consumer's explicit consent.

Moriarty said: The government has acknowledged that the subscription trap is a problem that needs to be fixed, but the plans set out in the upcoming Consumer Bill risk failing to fix it. We need to get straight to the root cause of the subscription trap.

One consumer who spoke anonymously to Citizens Advice said he had signed up for a free trial of a food delivery app but had planned to cancel at the end of the trial period.

They said it didn't work when I followed the instructions to cancel. I contacted support but was upset when they told me to cancel again. This went on for two months and I was billed despite sending a screen recording showing the buttons not working. Eventually they canceled my subscription but refused to give me a refund.

Another person told Citizens Advice that they downloaded a TV app advertising a seven-day trial, but the money was immediately taken from their bank account.

Here's what they said: I contacted the TV app blaming my phone's app store, but my app store said it was the TV app's fault. I checked the app reviews and this has been happening to many people for over a year.

A Citizens Advices poll of 3,000 UK adults found that among those who accidentally subscribed, the most common reason was because they had automatically renewed without realizing it. This was followed by people who subscribed to the free trial but later forgot to cancel. Nearly a quarter thought they were making a one-off purchase.

A Department for Business and Trade spokesperson said: “It's disappointing to learn that you're still paying unexpected costs.

That's why we're introducing legislation this year to give consumers peace of mind and greater control over their money by ensuring consumers have clear information about the terms of their subscriptions and can easily end unwanted subscriptions.

