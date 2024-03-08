US plans to deploy maritime security team to Haiti amid gang crisis





Correction Friday at 9:45 a.m. ET: This story was corrected Friday to note that the fleet was not actually deployed to Haiti. The defense official said Friday that he misunderstood their status and discussed what actually constituted contingency operations.

The United States is considering deploying an elite maritime security team to Haiti due to the deteriorating security situation there, according to a defense official.

The Marines would be deployed at the request of the State Department, according to the defense official. The Marine Corps Times requested additional details from the State Department on Thursday and did not receive a response.

Deploying a FAST platoon is an option available to DoD if DoS requests security assistance at the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince, wrote Maj. Mason Englehart, a Marine spokesman. Corps Forces South, in an email to Marine Corps Times Friday. .

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry is struggling to stay in power as he tries to return home, where gang attacks have closed his country's main international airport and freed more than 4,000 detainees in recent days.

Henry remained in Puerto Rico midday Wednesday. He landed in the United States on Tuesday after being barred from landing in the neighboring Dominican Republic, where authorities closed the airspace to flights to and from Haiti.

In 2023, more than 8,400 people were killed, injured or kidnapped in Haiti, more than double the number reported in 2022. The UN estimates that nearly half of Haiti's 11 million people are in need of assistance. humanitarian aid, but the $674 million humanitarian appeal for 2024 received only $17 million, or about 2.5% of what was needed.

The U.S. Embassy in Haiti on Wednesday urged Americans in the country to leave as soon as possible and said it would conduct limited operations on Thursday.

Embassy operations could be further impacted during the week due to gang-related violence and its effects on transportation and infrastructure, the embassy said in the security alert.

The Corps' Fleet Counterterrorism Security Teams, often known as FAST, are deployed around the world for limited periods to augment or take over U.S. assets.

FAST Marines receive specialized training in noncombatant evacuation operations, close quarters combat, military operations in urban terrain, convoy operations, shipboard operations and specialized security operations, according to a service page distribution of visual information for Defense.

The teams are part of the Marine Corps Security Forces Regiment based in Yorktown, Virginia.

In 2019, the Marine Corps Fleet Counterterrorism Security Team embarked a U.S. merchant ship to provide security during its passage through the Strait of Hormuz, located between Oman and Iran.

In 2010, after a devastating earthquake struck Haiti, they were sent to assist Navy security guards already guarding the U.S. Embassy in the capital Port-au-Prince.

At a news conference Wednesday, Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, denied that the United States was considering sending American forces to Haiti.

Jean-Pierre stressed that Kenya had agreed to send police officers on a security mission to Haiti.

So that was signed recently and it's going to move forward, she said. But there are no plans to bring American forces to Haiti.

In 2021, President Joe Biden sent Marines from the Maritime Security Guard Security Augmentation Unit to the embassy in Port-au-Prince out of an abundance of caution following the assassination of the Haitian president, but insisted that sending American forces to stabilize the country was not on the agenda. agenda.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Irene Loewenson is a reporter for Marine Corps Times. She joined Military Times as editor-in-chief in August 2022. She graduated from Williams College, where she was editor-in-chief of the student newspaper.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marinecorpstimes.com/news/your-marine-corps/2024/03/07/elite-marine-security-team-deploys-to-haiti-amid-gang-crisis/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos