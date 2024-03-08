British students call on universities to suspend rabbis who served in the Israeli army | education news





Students at a university in northern England are holding a sit-in protest to demand the suspension of a Jewish pastor who served in the Israeli army during the Gaza War.

Dozens of people are occupying part of the University of Leeds' Parkinson Building, the latest action following weeks of protests against Rabbi Zecharia Deutsch.

Deutsch, an Israeli citizen, was called up as a reserve force for two months at the end of last year.

The nature of his military involvement is unclear, but it nonetheless raises ethical questions.

Although Deutsch's service was legal, many are concerned, considering that more than 30,000 Palestinians have died in the besieged area.

One student organizer, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of university retaliation, said he did not want anyone who went to fight a genocidal conflict to return and be welcomed with open arms.

Deutsch has been a chaplain at Leeds and several UK universities since 2021. He began his military service in November as part of mobilization efforts after an Oct. 7 Hamas attack in southern Israel killed at least 1,139 people.

Student protesters spent the night in Leeds University's iconic Parkinson Building. [Milo Chandler]

Israel has said it wants to destroy the Palestinian group ruling the Gaza Strip, but prominent human rights groups and some world leaders have called for a ceasefire given the unprecedented humanitarian toll.

Most of those killed in Gaza were women and children.

Students held weekly rallies and demanded Deutsch's expulsion. Organizers said more than 100 people took part in the sit-in, which began Thursday afternoon and continues as of this writing.

The university chaplain's role is to support students and staff in practicing their faith and providing pastoral care.

Farhat Yaqoob, who had been the university's Muslim chaplain for nine years, resigned when Deutsch resumed her role on campus, saying her principles no longer aligned with the university's.

The fallout made headlines when Deutsch and his family were taken to a safe location on police advice following allegations of death and rape threats revealed by Britain's Daily Mail newspaper.

Author and journalist Hadley Freeman wrote in The Times that Israel's actions against Hamas can be criticized. However, he did not want to threaten the rabbi for serving for a short time. [Israeli military] The immediate aftermath of October 7 shows to some that no act of anti-Jewish terrorism was bad enough for Jews to strike back.

Free Palestine was also graffitied on buildings for Jewish students at the university.

We fully condemn the anti-Semitic abuse and threats directed at the pastor and his family. Such attacks on any individual are unacceptable and will not be tolerated, the university said in a statement last month.

Conservative politician Robert Halfon, who met with Deutsch and his wife after the threats, said some universities in Britain were turning a blind eye to extremism on their campuses or, at worst, merely appeasing it.

Call for cessation of relations with Germany

The union representing professors and staff at the University of Leeds said in a statement leaked to Al Jazeera that it had called on the university to end its relationship with Deutsche after passing the motion on Monday.

One staff member said that more than 90 scholars attended the meeting. They spoke on condition of anonymity because university officials have warned scholars not to mention the Jewish pastor to the media.

Meanwhile, an online petition calling for Deutsche to be fired has gathered more than 12,000 signatures.

Deutsch appears to be apologizing for this. [Israeli army]Kenneth Ross, an activist and executive director of the human rights group Human Rights Watch, said it was covering up indiscriminate and disproportionate attacks and starvation tactics against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip.

But while his views may be criticized, his position at Leeds should probably be protected by academic freedom, he added.

Your political views should not be a basis for dismissal.

Dozens of students have protested against the University of Leeds after calls to suspend a controversial rabbi were rejected. [Milo Chandler]

A video leaked from a student union WhatsApp group last November showed a rabbi in Israel dancing in celebration. In another document, Deutsch appears to boldly portray Israel's attacks as having the highest morality and good ethics.

Yaz Ahmed, organizer of the Leeds Palestine Solidarity Campaign, said: If you were a Muslim pastor [who served in an army abroad], they are absolutely not allowed to return to the country. There is a huge double standard at work here.

At the time of publication, neither the University Jewish Chaplaincy, or the Leeds Universities Jewish Society, the charity that employed Deutsch and granted him personal leave to serve in the dispute, had responded to Al Jazeera's requests for comment.

Ahmed decried systemic problems related to the university's position on Israel-Palestine, pointing to its partnership with BAE Systems, Britain's largest defense contractor, which helped build the F-35 fighter jets used by the Israeli military.

In December, as Israel's war on Gaza devastated several Palestinian universities, the University of Leeds announced research plans with Israeli universities.

The campus protest comes amid increasing reports of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia in the UK as wars in the Middle East intensify.

Some Muslim students in Leeds say they have yet to see a response to anti-Muslim hate.

Sana Malik, president of Leeds Islamic Society, said she had received too many reports of students feeling unsafe.

She said she first alerted university officials to reports of bullying on campus in November.

University officials have not formally responded to the accuser, she said.

A university spokesperson told Al Jazeera that Islamophobia and anti-Semitism were equally abhorrent and had no place at the University of Leeds, and said it was sad that Jakob had resigned.

