Britain has no 'credible' plan to fund military equipment as billions of pounds deficit revealed | uk news





Britain has no “credible” plan to buy all the weapons it needs after a huge surge in the cost of its nuclear deterrent left it with a record funding gap, a group of lawmakers has warned.

Inflation and the weakness of the pound have left a gap of at least £16.9 billion in the 10-year plan to secure equipment for the Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force, the Public Accounts Committee said in a scathing report.

Parliament said on Friday that if the costs included all the capabilities the Army requires, not just what the Army can afford, the actual deficit would be closer to £30 billion.

The committee accused the Defense Department of delaying painful decisions about which equipment programs should be canceled.

Instead, defense ministers appeared to base their calculations on the belief that the government would increase defense spending from about 2.1% to 2.5% of national income. Although there is no guarantee when this will happen.

The findings come after lawmakers and military experts expressed disappointment at the Treasury Department's failure to increase defense spending in its spring budget despite rising security threats, and at a time when friends and foes are increasing military investments.

Dame Meg Hillier, chair of the Public Accounts Committee, said: “The MoD’s lack of a credible plan to deliver a fully funded military capability at its disposal in an increasingly volatile world has left us in a precarious position.” said.

She said this is not a new problem, with defense procurement challenges characterized by rising costs and delays.

‘Clearly lower economic feasibility’

Dame Hillier said: “It’s disappointing that not only are we seeing the same problems we see here, but they seem to be getting worse.”

“Despite budget increases, this year's plan shows a clear decline in affordability. The Department of Defense must gain better control or it will not be able to provide the military capabilities our country needs.”

The committee said the £16.9 billion affordability gap was the largest since the MoD began publishing its 10-year equipment plan in 2012.

This comes despite the government increasing its spending plans on military equipment over the ten years to 2033, a period under review by parliament, to £288.6 billion from £46.3 billion 12 months earlier.

But hopes of balancing the books were dashed by a £38.2 billion increase in funding for the Defense Nuclear Organization, which is tasked with updating its fleet of nuclear-armed submarines and those carrying missiles and warheads, over the same period.

Image: Royal Navy Astute-class nuclear submarine. Photo:PA

In an interview with Sky News this morning, Chancellor of the Exchequer Gareth Davies said he did not “acknowledge” the PAC's findings and said defense spending was increasing.

“We are funding our defense in record amounts,” he said.

“It is very important that we do that. The war in Ukraine shows how important it is to have a resilient and ready military because we never know where the next conflict will take place.

“I think we have spent more than £50 billion on defense this year. There was an increase of £11 billion from last spring’s budget, so money is being put into our defence.”

2:26 Britain's 'war readiness' is in doubt.

MPs have expressed concerns that rising costs for the UK's top defense priorities could further strain budgets for existing military capabilities.

The MoD said inflation would increase the cost of its equipment program by £10.9 billion over the next decade, adding to unfavorable exchange rates, such as when buying equipment from US companies when the pound is weak against the dollar. A further £2.2 billion will be added.

“However, the Department of Defense is not willing to address this deficit by making major decisions to cancel programs,” the report said.

“We argue that any such decision should wait until after the next spending review, which is expected in 2024 but could be delayed by the upcoming general election, the timing of which is also uncertain.”

Overall shortcomings

There was also a lack of skilled civil servants to oversee the delivery of complex procurement programs. The equipment plan includes about 1,800 different projects to purchase everything from communications equipment to warships.

In a sign of the tension, only two of the 46 projects included in the government's major projects portfolio, the most important equipment programme, were assessed as highly deliverable in terms of time, budget and quality.

On the other hand, the successful implementation of five other large-scale projects, including new communication technology, nuclear submarine reactors, and missiles, was assessed as impossible to achieve.

Asked about the report's findings, a MoD spokesman said: “Our forces stand ready to protect the UK and, as a key contributor to NATO, we will continue to defend our national interests and those of our allies.”

“We are providing the armed forces with the capabilities they need: significantly increasing spending on defense equipment to £288.6 billion over the next 10 years, introducing new procurement models to improve acquisitions and committing to spend 2.5% of GDP on defence. It's confirming our aspirations.

“Keeping a portion of our equipment plan as uncommitted spend gives us the flexibility to better adapt to changing technologies and new threats.”

