Biden's support for Haiti's unpopular leader plunges the United States into a deeper foreign policy hole





MIAMI (AP) When Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry filled the void left by the assassination of the country's president in 2021, he did so despite protests from broad sections of the population, but with the full support of the Biden administration.

Now, nearly three years later, Henry's grip on power hangs by a thread, and Washington faces even worse choices as it works to prevent the country from descend into anarchy.

They messed up the situation deeply, said James Foley, a retired career diplomat and former U.S. ambassador to Haiti, in an interview about the Biden administration's support for Henry. They rode that horse to their doom. It is the fruit of the choices we have made.

The embattled prime minister left Haiti 10 days ago and has since traveled the world, from South America to Africa to New York and now Puerto Rico, all while remaining silent as he tries to negotiate a return home which seems more and more improbable.

The power vacuum was exacerbated by the almost complete withdrawal of police from major state institutions and the mass escape of hundreds of murderers, kidnappers and other violent offenders from the country's two largest prisons over the weekend. end.

Haiti remained paralyzed Thursday after another night of attacks on police stations and other targets by armed groups who vowed to force Henry's resignation. The country's caretaker prime minister, filling in for Henry when he is abroad, extended a poorly enforced nighttime curfew until Sunday.

Stubborn U.S. support for Henry is largely responsible for the deterioration of the situation, said Monique Clesca, a Haitian writer and member of the Montana Group, a coalition of civil, economic and political leaders who came together in the aftermath. of the murder of Jovenel Mose to promote Haitian policy. -a us-led solution to the protracted crisis.

The group's main goal is to replace Henry with an oversight committee of apolitical technocrats to restore order and pave the way for elections. But so far Henry, who has repeatedly promised to hold elections, has shown no willingness to cede power.

While in Guyana last week for a meeting of Caribbean leaders, he further delayed what would be Haiti's first vote in a decade, until mid-2025.

He has been a magician in terms of incompetence and inaction, Clesca said. And despite everything, the United States remained by his side. They were his greatest catalyst.

One way or another, Haiti's always precarious governance has deteriorated significantly since Henry was in power.

Last year, more than 8,400 people were reported killed, injured or kidnapped, more than double the number reported in 2022. The United Nations estimates that nearly half of Haiti's 11 million people are in need of assistance. humanitarian aid.

But even as Haiti descends deeper into chaos, the United States remains firmly on Henry's side.

He is taking tough steps, Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols said in October 2022, as Haitians took to the streets to protest the end of fuel subsidies. These are actions that we have wanted to see in Haiti for some time now.

When protests resumed last month demanding Henry's resignation, the top U.S. diplomat in Haiti again rushed to defend him.

“Ariel Henry will leave after the elections,” US charge d’affaires Eric Stromayert told local radio.

But the Biden administration is not the only American administration to have failed to turn Haiti around.

The country has been in a decades-long downward spiral as endemic poverty, corruption, lawlessness and natural disasters overwhelm any effort to rebuild the economy and democratic institutions. Factionalism within political elites, some of which are linked to the thriving criminal underworld, has also taken its toll, making it particularly difficult for the United States to find partners it can trust.

It’s an occupational hazard in Haiti,” Foley said. It's just too hard, too complicated, too insoluble.

The Biden administration has defended its approach to Haiti. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre, while not specifically supporting Henry, said the long-term U.S. goal of stabilizing the country so Haitians can hold elections has not changed.

But in what may be a mistake indicative of the neglect Haiti has suffered in Washington of late, Jean-Pierre confused the Haitian president, the country's highest elected official, with the prime minister, who is chosen by the president and subject to parliamentary control. approval.

“It is the Haitian people that they need to have the possibility of democratically electing their Prime Minister,” Jean-Pierre, whose parents fled Haiti, declared Wednesday. This is what is encouraging, said Wednesday Jean-Pierre, whose parents fled Haiti. “But we’ve been having these conversations for a while.

Nichols is expected to discuss Haiti during his speech Thursday on U.S. policy in Latin America, hosted by the Council of the Americas in Washington.

The United States bears a large part of the responsibility for the country's ills. After the violent banishment of French colonizers in 1791, the United States worked to isolate the country diplomatically and strangle it economically. American leaders feared that a newly independent and free Haiti would inspire slave revolts at home. The United States didn't even officially recognize Haiti until 1862, during the civil war that abolished American slavery.

Meanwhile, American troops have had an intermittent presence on the island, dating back to the days of gunboat diplomacy in the early 20th century, when President Woodrow Wilson sent an expeditionary force that would occupy the country for two decades to recover unpaid debts to foreign powers. .

The last intervention took place in 2004, when the George W. Bush administration diverted resources from the war on terrorism in Afghanistan and Iraq to calm the streets after the coup that toppled President John Bertrand Aristide.

Foley said he sees many parallels between the Aristide crisis he had to navigate as ambassador and the one facing the Biden administration. Then as now, Haitian political leaders proved incapable of reaching consensus and state authority collapsed, even as the scale of the free fall in security and The economy is much deeper. Remaking democracy will take years of painstaking work.

Neither the White House nor the Pentagon want to send troops to Haiti while a proxy war is taking place in Ukraine against Russia, the Israel-Hamas conflict risks expanding and the growing rivalry with China in the Indo-Pacific region.

Politically, such a move just months before the US presidential election would be exploited by Biden's likely opponent, Donald J. Trump, as another example of futile US nation-building.

But Foley said the situation is deteriorating so quickly that the Biden administration may have no choice. He is pushing for a limited military presence, like that which in 2004 was handed over to UN peacekeeping forces after just six months. Unlike the hastily organized UN peacekeeping mission, Kenya has been working for months to organize a multinational force to fight the gangs.

I fully understand Washington’s deep reluctance to have American forces on the ground,” Foley said. “But it may prove impossible to prevent a criminal state takeover unless a small U.S. security contingent is sent temporarily to create the conditions for international forces to take over.

But it remains an open question whether further US intervention will help stabilize a desperate Haiti, or whether it will only add fuel to the raging fire. And given the recent American record, many people doubt it.

The United States has been too present and too intervened for too long,” Clesca said. “It’s time for them to step back.

