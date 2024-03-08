Number of murdered women: Project highlighting the harm and tragedy of violence against women in the UK | violence against women and girls





The Guardian aims to report on every woman believed to have been killed by a man throughout 2024, building on campaign work including the Dead Women Count, the Femicide Census and Murdered Women.

In recent years, one woman has been murdered by a man in the UK on average every three days, yet their stories have been largely ignored. The Guardian wants to help change that.

Christine Bauld died on March 3 at the age of 55. Photo: Facebook

Christine Bauld, known as Tina to residents of the village of Burbage in Leicestershire, was a familiar and friendly face. According to one neighbor, she is the most smiling and loving woman you would ever want to meet.

So when police responded to reports of the incident on Sunday morning, Bauld became the 12th woman believed to have been killed by a man in Britain this year. The news shocked the town's small community. I couldn't believe it. One resident said it was absolutely terrifying.

Those who know her describe Bauld as a force of positivity, always smiling, always optimistic, and her glass always full to the top. Life and soul when you get out. She was really lovely.

She was 55 years old when she was found dead. Gregor Bauld, 22, is charged with murder and possession of a bladed object. A trial date is set for September. He denied the crime.

Paramjit Gosal-Gill died on February 23 at the age of 40.

Those who had the pleasure of knowing Pam will know what a warm, loving, caring and fun personality she was, said a statement released by the family of Paramjit Ghosal Gill, known as Pam. Her family was found dead in their home. In Buckinghamshire.

Although her life was short, it was and continues to be meaningful in many ways to many people. We are all devastated that she was taken from us so soon and she will be deeply missed.

Thames Valley Police were called to Seeleys Road, Beaconsfield, just after 6am on February 23, and Pam was pronounced dead at the scene. Paul Gill, 39, has since been charged with one count of murder and is due to appear at Reading Crown Court on April 5.

Sam Varley died on February 12, aged 44. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Sam Varley was a character. The 44-year-old from Leeds loved music and made it known. Becky Joyce, from the Leeds-based Homeless Street Angels charity, which supports Varley, told the BBC: When I took her to her appointments, I would hold her CDs and she would make her radio play really loud.

Varley's life was cut short when he was found dead at his home in Brown Hill Terrace, Harehills, Leeds, on February 12. West Yorkshire Police said 54-year-old Warren Spence had been charged with murder.

She will be greatly missed throughout the community. She was such a light within the community and everyone loved her. Everyone would say nice things about her, Joyce said.

Claire Leveque died on February 11 at the age of 24. Photo: PA

Canadian Claire Leveque said she moved to a remote island in Scotland to satisfy her love of adventure, do what she loves and be kind to everyone she meets.

But the 24-year-old had little chance of building the new life he wanted. Just months after arriving in Shetland she was found dead at a property in the Sandness area of ​​the island.

Police responded to reports of a disturbance on Sunday 11 February. A 39-year-old man, Aren Pearson, was later charged with murder.

Her father paid tribute to her happy and positive personality, recalling: Her daughter texted me every night. Dad, I love you. Every night of her life.

Each of these women deserves to be remembered by name and by more than just statistics.

Karen Ingala Smith, co-founder of the Femicide Census and Nia Ambassador, is working to end violence against women and girls.

Michele Romano dies on February 9, aged 68. Photo: East Anglia News Service

The Michele Romanos Facebook page shows a woman still making the most of life, hanging out with the Kir royal family in restaurants and rocking out to 1980s glam rock tribute bands. The 68-year-old is believed to have worked as a carer and in a charity shop.

Romano has previously raised money for South East and Central Essex Mind, whose mission she said meant a lot to her.

In early February, she was found seriously injured by police who responded to a report from a neighbor. Despite the efforts of her paramedics, she was found dead at the scene.

Her son, Sebastian Compton, 47, was later charged with her murder. Compton's plea hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court was adjourned on grounds of her mental health.

Claudia Kambanza died on January 26 at the age of 22. Photo: Gofundme

Claudia Kambanza's family say they are heartbroken by her sudden death. Kambanza, 22, is described as a very strong young woman who is kind, cheerful and warm-hearted.

Born as the second of three siblings, she had a conformist personality and loved dancing. The TikTok account shows Kambaza enjoying rides at her amusement park and playing pranks on people.

She was stabbed in Hinderwell Street, Hull, at around 3am on January 26 and died shortly after being taken to hospital. Her alleged boyfriend, Matheus Johannes, 28, was charged with murder and possession of a bladed object in a public place.

Kambanza's family has set up a GoFundMe page to repatriate her body to Namibia, where she is from. Her sudden death reportedly broke her parents' hearts.

Tara Kershaw died on January 20 at the age of 33. Photo: PA

Tara Kershaw was much loved by her two young daughters, her siblings and their children, her parents and many members of the wider community.

Her family described her as a loving and kind soul, with a face known throughout the world. That's why they struggle[ed] She struggled to come to terms with the fact that the 33-year-old could have died from pressure on her neck by someone police thought she knew at her home in Great Yarmouth.

A man, Adam Barnard, 40, who lived at the same address, has been charged with murder. The Independent Office for Police Conduct announced that it was investigating the actions, actions and decision-making of Norfolk Police after it emerged they had previous contact with Kershaw.

Kanticha Sukpengpanao died on January 19 at the age of 36.

Kanticha Sukpengpanao's love for her nieces and nephews was such that she would travel from her home in Thailand to Norfolk to visit them. It was during this trip that she was found dead along with the children she had come to meet.

Her body was found along with 12-year-old Jasmin Kuczynska, eight-year-old Natasha Kuczynska and her brother-in-law Bartlomiej Kuczynski, shocking people living in the village of Costessey near Norwich.

Sukpengpanao was described as a supportive friend and loving aunt who will be missed by many. One friend told the Mirror: Kanticha was very kind and she looked after all her friends and helped everyone.

Sukpengpanao and the children died from stab wounds. Kuczynski died from stab wounds to his neck. Norfolk Police confirmed they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the death. Police referred the police watchdog to reports that Kuczynski had made 999 calls from a building where no police were dispatched.

These are our daughters, mothers, sisters and loved ones. We will never stop fighting for protection and justice for all women.

Killed Women, a campaign network for bereaved families.

Alison McLaughlin died on January 5th at the age of 53. Photo: PA

It was a happy start to 2024 for Alison McLaughlin. The 53-year-old became a grandparent to baby Alilynne. But three weeks later, on 5 January, she was found dead at her home in Greenock, Inverclyde.

McLaughin was found lying next to her dead husband Neil McLaughlin, 57, after neighbors raised the alarm.

Friends describe them as a loving couple who are always happy, and photos circulating in news reports show the couple looking well-groomed. Police are treating her death as a murder and Neil McLaughlins' death as a suicide.

DI Gordon Smith, of Scotland Yard, said: Our thoughts are with the families and friends of both Alison and Neil. They have requested privacy during this very difficult time.

Maya Bracken died on January 4 at the age of 56. Photo: Facebook

Whenever people talk about Mayawati or Maya Bracken, 56, the word adorable keeps coming up. A friend of hers described her as an amazing, quirky and fun woman who made everyone who met her smile. Say goodbye to the beautiful woman. Another added that she was such a lovely woman.

On January 4, police found Bracken stabbed in the chest in his Lexus on the A340 Tidmarsh Road in Berkshire after receiving reports of the incident.

About an hour later, news of a second death was reported. Julian Bracken, 18, believed to be his own son, was found dead on the tracks near Pangborne station. Thames Valley Police said they were not searching for any further suspects.

Tia Simmonds died on January 3 at the age of 32.

Tia Symonds' body was found in a converted attic storage room in her home, lying face down, covered in clothing and bedding, according to prosecutors investigating her case.

The 32-year-old's body was found on January 3 at the home she shared with husband Shane Symonds in Lewisham, south-east London.

Simmons, 38, was charged with murdering his wife the next day. He was also charged with two counts of rape in relation to the teenage girl and has since been remanded in custody, with a trial date set for October 14.

Keotshepile Naso Isaacs died on January 1, aged 33. Photo: Police Scotland.

Keotshepile Naso Isaacs, known as Naso, arrived in Britain a year ago from the village of Otse in south-east Botswana with dreams of building a new life for her and her three sons.

On New Year's Day, she was found dead at the age of 33 at a property in the Scottish seaside town of North Berwick. Her husband, Mompati Dodo Isaacs, 37, was charged with murder.

Neighbors who reported concerns to police described Nasso as a loving mother to her sons, who must have been devastated. Friends on social media paid tribute to her beautiful soul.

In the UK, call the National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 or visit the Killed Women website for more information about other support organizations. The U.S. domestic violence hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). The Australian National Domestic Violence Helpline telephone number is 1800 737 732. Other international helpline services can be found at www.befrienders.org.

