WATCH: Biden orders US military to build temporary pier in Gaza for humanitarian aid





WASHINGTON (AP) President Joe Biden on Thursday ordered the U.S. military to open a temporary port off the coast of Gaza, joining international partners in trying to chart a maritime route to deliver food and other aid to the desperate Palestinian civilians, isolated by Hamas. -The war against Israel and Israeli restrictions on humanitarian access by land.

READ MORE: Who are the guests coming to Bidens 2024 State of the Union?

While reiterating his support for Israel, Biden used the announcement and the bright spotlight of his State of the Union address to renew U.S. calls for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to change his way of waging the war, including authorizing more aid to Gaza. and do more to protect aid workers there.

To Israeli leaders, I say this: Humanitarian aid cannot be an afterthought or a bargaining chip, Biden told Congress. He also reiterated his calls for Israel to do more to protect civilians during fighting and to work toward a Palestinian state as the only long-term solution to Israeli-Palestinian violence.

WATCH: Internationalists Explore Biden's Foreign Policy Approach Post-Trump

The US announcement, signaling increased US involvement in the war and escalating fighting in the region, comes as Biden faces pressure to act more forcefully to ease what the UN sees as a situation close to famine for a large part of Gaza's 2.3 million inhabitants.

To Israeli leaders, I say this: humanitarian aid cannot be a secondary consideration or a bargaining chip.

It also shows the administration is resorting to an unusual workaround after months of calling on Israel, a close U.S. ally and top recipient of military aid, to improve access and protection trucks carrying humanitarian goods destined for Gaza.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, efforts to achieve a ceasefire before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins in a few days, appeared to have stalled. Hamas said its delegation had left Cairo, where the talks were being held. The broad outline of the ceasefire provided for a large injection of aid into Gaza.

The scale of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and Israel's tight control of aid trucks have left almost the entire population desperately short of food, according to the UN. Medical staff in northern Gaza reported last week that 15 children had died of starvation there. At a meeting urging Israeli Ambassador Michael Herzog to ensure access and security for more aid trucks, U.S. International Development Director Samantha Power warned that Gaza, under blockade, was at real risk of starvation,” his office said on Thursday.

READ MORE: In Biden's final State of the Union before the election, a look back at his inauguration promises

Israel accuses Hamas of having requisitioned certain aid deliveries.

The U.S. officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to preview Biden's announcement ahead of his State of the Union address, said the planned operation would not require U.S. troops on the ground to build the pier intended to allow more shipments of food and medicine. and other essential items from a port in the Mediterranean island country of Cyprus.

U.S. officials have said it would likely be weeks before the pier is operational. They gave few other immediate details.

One option being considered would be for the military to provide a floating pier called JLOTS, or Joint Logistics-Over-the-Shore, another U.S. official said on condition of anonymity to discuss options before a decision is made. socket. The large floating pier allows supplies to be delivered without having a fixed port in place, eliminating the need for troops on a shore-based dock. Ships can sail up to the dock, which is secured by anchors, and dock there.

Defense Department spokesman Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement Thursday that U.S. officials and international partners are exploring options, including using commercial companies and contractors to help at the delivery.

WATCH: Biden vows to reinstate Roe v. Wade as law of the land in his 2024 State of the Union

Officials from the United States, Europe, Israel and the Middle East have already engaged in extensive discussions and preparations on the possibility of opening a sea route.

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides proposed in November using his country's port in Larnaca to deliver aid to the Palestinian enclave, located 370 kilometers from Cyprus.

European Union Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen planned to visit Larnaca on Friday to inspect the facilities.

Cyprus early on invited authorities from Israel, the United States and other European countries to join Cypriot agents in monitoring all shipments so that nothing could be used by Hamas against Israel.

Humanitarian groups have said their efforts to deliver desperately needed supplies to Gaza have been severely hampered due to difficulty coordinating with the Israeli military, ongoing hostilities and the breakdown of law and order. It is even more difficult to deliver aid to the isolated north.

The UAE also says it is working with its partners, including chef and humanitarian Jose Andres and his World Central Kitchen, to launch deliveries by sea, and is finalizing details and timing.

WATCH: UK proposal would crack down on extremism following Gaza war

Even though land routes could be the most efficient way to deliver aid to Gaza, one of the top US administration officials said, Biden has ordered that we not wait for the Israelis to receive more aid. humanitarian aid, more quickly.

Sigrid Kaag, the top U.N. humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza, told reporters Thursday evening, after briefing the U.N. Security Council behind closed doors, that air and sea deliveries cannot replace the The expansion and diversification of land supply routes, which remain the optimal solution.

The Biden administration's latest move adds another layer to the extraordinary dynamics that have emerged as the United States has had to bypass Israel, its main ally in the Middle East, and find ways to channel aid to Gaza, notably through airdrops which began last week.

Biden was a crucial partner in Netanyahu's military offensive following the Hamas attacks in Israel on October 7. This includes providing bombs and other weapons to Israel and rebuffing efforts to censure Israel at the United Nations for Gaza's rising civilian death toll.

But administration officials have grown frustrated with Netanyahu appearing to ignore much of the U.S. pressure for Israel to do more to reduce civilian deaths and authorize humanitarian aid.

READ MORE: Hamas says ceasefire delegation has left Cairo, talks will resume next week

The World Food Program says an average of 99 aid trucks per day entered Gaza in February, a fifth of what is needed.

“This is a costly and ineffective workaround to a problem that has other ready solutions,” said Brian Finucane, a former State Department official now with International Crisis. Group, regarding the US announcement of a temporary wartime port and sea route.

This is another symptom of the pathology of the overall approach to the war in Gaza…that the Biden administration is unwilling to use American influence, either unilaterally or multilaterally,” for attempt to influence Netanyahu's conduct of the war, Finucane said.

Pressure on the Biden administration intensified last week after Gaza health officials reported that more than 100 people had been killed during an attempt to deliver aid to the isolated north. Israel said its forces fired warning shots as members of the crowd began moving toward them. Witnesses and medical staff told The Associated Press that most of the wounded were shot when Israeli forces fired into the hungry crowds.

International mediators had hoped to ease some of the immediate crisis with a six-week ceasefire, which would have allowed Hamas to release some of the Israeli hostages it is holding, Israel to release some Palestinian prisoners and humanitarian groups to have access to obtain an agreement. massive influx of aid to Gaza.

Palestinian militants are believed to be holding around 100 hostages and the remains of 30 others captured during the Hamas attack on October 7.

Egyptian officials said Hamas had agreed to the main terms of such a deal at first, but wanted to commit that it would lead to an eventual more permanent ceasefire. They say Israel wants to limit negotiations to a more limited deal.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the negotiations with the media. Both officials said mediators continue to pressure both sides to soften their positions.

Hamas spokesman Jihad Taha said Israel refused to commit and give guarantees regarding the ceasefire, the return of displaced people and the withdrawal from areas of its incursion. But he said talks were still ongoing and would resume next week. There was no immediate comment from Israel.

The mediators had seen Ramadan, which is expected to begin Sunday, as an informal deadline to reach an agreement, as the month of dawn-to-dusk fasting often sees Israeli-Palestinian violence over access to a venue. major saint of Jerusalem. The war is already putting the entire region under tension, with Iran-backed groups exchanging fire with Israel and the United States.

Netanyahu has publicly rejected Hamas' demands to end the war, saying Israel intends to resume the offensive after any ceasefire, extending it to the populated town of Rafah in the south of the country, and to continue the battle until total victory. He said military pressure would help free the hostages.

Sewell reported from Beirut and Magdy from Cairo. Tara Copp contributed from Washington.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/watch-biden-directs-u-s-military-to-build-temporary-pier-in-gaza-for-humanitarian-aid The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos