



CNN —

A London judge ordered former President Donald Trump to pay $60,000 in legal fees to a company that sued him over a controversial dossier that made unverified and salacious claims about him, according to court documents released Thursday. They say they did it.

After dismissing the former president's case against retired British intelligence officer Christopher Steele and his company Orbis Business Intelligence last month, Judge Karen Stein ordered Trump to pay the company $300,000 ($385,000), according to court documents. It is said that he was ordered to pay (dollars).

Orbis Business Intelligence said the total cost of the lawsuit was 636,356.66 (about $816,000), but the company sought an order that Trump repay 444,000 of that (about $569,000). Trump's legal team argued that these costs were too high, given that the case was dismissed at an early stage before a defense was filed.

Steyn ultimately ordered Trump to pay less than 50% of the costs outlined by Orbis Business Intelligence.

CNN has reached out to Orbis Business Intelligence and the Trump campaign for comment.

Trump filed a data privacy lawsuit against Steele and his company in September, claiming Steele had damaged his reputation by spreading wildly inaccurate claims about his Russian ties.

The unverified claims first emerged in the so-called Steele Dossier, secretly compiled by a former British spy on behalf of Trump's political opponents in 2016 and made public just days before the former president's inauguration in 2017. The document alleged that Trump colluded with President Trump. The Kremlin has claimed it will win the 2016 election and that Russia has compromised intelligence about it.

Because Steele had a solid reputation, the central claims were initially given a veneer of credibility, but a series of U.S. government investigations and lawsuits over the years discredited many of the claims and diminished the credibility of Steele's sources.

Steele has always publicly maintained that his claims are unverified information that requires further investigation and should never be released to the public.

News of the latest order comes after President Trump has already been hit with more than $500 million in legal penalties this year. The former president was ordered to pay E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million in a civil defamation case and a separate $355 million. This is a ruling that is garnering attention following the New York civil fraud trial. President Trump will also have to pay his own legal fees for 91 charges in four criminal cases.

CNN's Michael Rios, Jonny Hallam, Kristen Holmes, Marshall Cohen and Zahid Mahmood contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/08/politics/donald-trump-steele-dossier-uk-order/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos