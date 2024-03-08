U.S. Adds Surprising 275,000 Jobs, Sign of Continued Economic Strength





WASHINGTON — U.S. employers reported another strong month of hiring in February, adding a surprising 275,000 jobs and once again demonstrating the resilience of the U.S. economy in the face of high interest rates.

Last month's employment growth marked an increase from January's revised gain of 229,000 jobs. At the same time, the unemployment rate increased by two-tenths of a point in February to reach 3.9%. Although this is the highest rate in two years, it remains low by historical standards. And this is the 25th consecutive month in which unemployment has remained below 4%, the longest such streak since the 1960s.

Yet despite sharply falling inflation, a healthy job market and a record stock market, many Americans say they are unhappy with the state of the economy, a sentiment that is sure to weigh on President Joe Biden's candidacy to re-election. Many voters blame Biden for the surge in consumer prices that began in 2021. Although inflationary pressures have eased significantly, average prices remain about 17% higher than they were three years ago.

Friday's report gave some encouraging news to inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve: average hourly wages rose just 0.1% from January, the smallest monthly increase in more than two years, and 4.3% compared to the previous year, less than expected. Average wage growth has outpaced inflation for more than a year, but when it rises too quickly, it can fuel inflation.

The latest figures reflect the labor market's enduring ability to withstand the 11 rate hikes imposed by the Fed in its fight against inflation, which have made borrowing much more expensive for households and businesses. Employers continued to hire quickly to meet continued consumer demand across the economy.

February's numbers will likely make Fed officials more comfortable about cutting rates in the coming months. With job gains revised sharply downward in December and January, wage growth slowing and the unemployment rate rising, Fed policymakers should not worry about the economy overheating . Most economists and Wall Street traders expect the first rate cut to come in June. The Fed stopped raising rates in July and indicated it was considering three rate cuts this year.

The unemployment rate rose last month, in part because more people started looking for jobs and didn't immediately find one. The Fed could be reassured by the influx of job seekers, which generally makes it easier for companies to fill positions without having to significantly raise wages.

Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial Services, said he was impressed by the scale of hiring last month: Among sectors, health care companies added 67,000 jobs, governments at all levels 52,000 , restaurants and bars 42,000, construction companies 23,000 and retailers 19,000.

When the Fed began aggressively raising rates in March 2022 to combat the worst surge in inflation in four decades, a painful recession was widely predicted, with waves of layoffs and high unemployment. The Fed raised its key interest rate to the highest level in more than two decades.

In response, inflation has slowed, more or less steadily: consumer prices in January rose only 3.1% from a year earlier, well below the annual high of 9.1%. reached in 2022 and approaching the Fed's 2% target. Unemployment is still low. And no recession is in sight.

The combination of slowing inflation and robust hiring raises hopes that the Fed can achieve what is known as a soft landing by controlling inflation without causing a recession, a scenario consistent with the figures of Friday.

Faucher said he expects average monthly job growth to slow to around 150,000 and the unemployment rate to rise slightly above 4% by the end of the year. A slowdown in the labor market, he suggested, will allow the Fed to begin cutting rates this spring.

Although the Labor Department's revisions shed 167,000 jobs from its previous estimate of December and January hiring, Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su noted Friday that even counting these downward revisions, the Job growth has averaged an impressive 265,000 over the past three months.

Meanwhile, many employers are still struggling with a labor shortage. Among them is Nicola Davies, who owns the small cleaning company Tranquil Home in San Diego and struggles to find reliable help. Six months ago, Davies decided to offer bonuses to employees who do the minimum: show up on time and not provoke complaints from customers.

That's how horrible the climate is, she says.

If she has to raise her wages again, she said, she may have to increase the rates she charges her cleaning clients.

At a job fair this week in Allentown, Pa., human resources specialist Katie Sanders said she was looking for machinists, a dying breed, who she said would work at Lehigh Heavy Forge, which occupies part of a former Bethlehem Steel factory and forges steel. parts for the Navy and private industries.

Sanders said it's difficult to find workers with the experience to replace those who retire.

But you just need to have one, she says optimistically.

Hana Haseman, human resources manager for Active Learning Centers, an Allentown-area child care chain, needs to fill about 10 full-time positions. A few years ago, the company raised wages to $20 an hour. But Haseman said raising wages is only part of the challenge.

We need to do things internally to invest in our staff members, make them feel appreciated and let them know that the work they do is meaningful, she said. With Burger King or a warehouse or any place that pays a lot of money, and given the cost of our program for students and parents, it's hard to compete.

With the job market tight, more workers have been able to find jobs they enjoy and that match their skills well. Some economists say this trend, along with corporate investments in automation, is helping fuel a surge in productivity that allows companies to raise wages and earn greater profits without necessarily raising prices.

Consider Elizabeth Toenyes, who medically retired as an Army captain in 2022 after undergoing hip and shoulder surgeries and being diagnosed with PTSD. Toenyes, 29, a former public affairs office worker, began looking for a job in public relations or a related field.

It was a great time to look for work, she said. Employer culture has begun to shift as younger workers replacing retiring baby boomers demand more flexible working conditions, including the ability to work from home.

Toenyes landed a job she loves as an editorial strategist at recruiting company Aquent. She works from home with her service dog.

The comfortable environment makes her more productive, she said, as do the artificial intelligence tools that help her write faster.

Sometimes I can write a six-page blog on AI and finish it in an hour or two, she said, freeing up time to take a walk.

