The bill that could ban TikTok in the US, explained





The House Energy and Commerce Committee, led by Chairwoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., passed a bipartisan bill Thursday that could force ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, to sell the platform. sharing videos or face a ban in the United States. States.

The bill was first introduced in the House on Tuesday by Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) and is called the Protecting Americans from Apps Controlled by People Act. foreign adversaries. Pressure to regulate TikTok has grown over the past year since FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before Congress that the app was a tool of the Chinese government and addressed security concerns national.

Lawmakers fear that the Chinese Communist Party (CPP) could use TikTok as a tool to help influence democratic processes in the United States, either by showing and promoting content that supports its agendas or by collecting data on its users Americans. TikTok has denied sharing links with the CPP.

This bill comes at an interesting time. Last month, President Joe Biden's 2024 campaign joined TikTok in an apparent effort to connect with young voters.

Here's what you need to know about the Protecting Americans from Apps Controlled by Foreign Adversaries Act.

What does the bill propose?

If the bill passes, it would allow the president to identify and designate social media platforms under the control of countries considered adversaries of the United States as threats to national security. If a platform is deemed a threat to national security, it would be banned from app stores and web hosting services unless it cuts all ties with the opposing foreign country within 180 days, according to NBC News.

Although the bill does not directly mention TikTok, Congressmen Gallagher and Krishnamoorthi focused heavily on TikTok in their statements on the legislation.

This is my message to TikTok: Break away from the Chinese Communist Party or lose access to your American users, Chairman Gallagher said in a press release regarding the bill.

As long as it is owned by ByteDance and therefore required to collaborate with the CCP, TikTok poses a critical threat to our national security, Rep. Krishnamoorthi added.

Where is the bill in Congress?

Bills are typically debated and voted on first in smaller committees before being voted on by the full House. The bill passed its first round of voting in the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Thursday, but it still has a long way to go before becoming law.

It must then be debated in the House, where all members of the House will have the opportunity to vote. The exact date remains to be determined.

If the bill passes the House, it will then go to the Senate, where it will go through a similar voting process. If the bill passes both the House and Senate, it will then be presented to President Biden, who will have the opportunity to sign or veto the bill.

What could happen if the bill passes?

If the bill passes, it is likely the president will designate TikTok a national security threat, forcing ByteDance to sell the platform within 180 days or face a ban.

The Biden administration has signaled support for the bill, but has not yet formally approved it. A national security spokesperson said, according to NBC News, that the White House has worked with lawmakers from both parties to address the threat from technology services operating in the United States.

How did TikTok react?

TikTok responded by notifying all of its users with an ad inviting them to call their representatives in Congress to express their displeasure with the legislation.

Congress plans total ban on TikTok, app users inform. It will harm millions of businesses, destroy the livelihoods of countless creators across the country, and deprive artists of an audience.

