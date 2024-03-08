



The report found that mental health levels in England in 2023 are not likely to have recovered from pre-pandemic levels. Photo: Alami

Jasmine Moody

A new mental health report has revealed that the UK is the second most miserable country in the world.

It's understandable why Brits are feeling depressed as they struggle with Covid-19 and the cost of living crisis, and the UK just missed out on the top spot for the most miserable places.

The UK ranked 70th out of 71 for overall mental health, with an average score of 49, classifying the UK as a sustainable country. This is relatively low compared to the global average score of 65 points.

The report found that mental health levels in the UK in 2023 are not likely to have recovered from pre-pandemic levels.

35% of UK respondents said they were struggling with their wellbeing.

Read more: The UK has the second highest rate of cocaine use in the world.

READ MORE: New travel rules for EU 25 countries including Greece, Spain – but some UK holidaymakers are exempt.

Overall, the regions with the highest proportions of people saying they were unable to cope were the UK, Brazil and South Africa.

Young people and poor families are also struggling after experiencing two economic recessions in just four years. Photo: Sapien Lab

While the wellbeing of people aged 65 and over is holding steady, the mental health of 18-24 year olds in eight English-speaking countries has shown the least improvement since 2020.

Also struggling are young people and poor families who have endured two economic recessions, a cost-of-living crisis and rising rents and home prices in just four years.

Another problem that makes British people miserable is the lack of trust in political leaders, including chaos in Westminster, changes in Prime Ministers and changes in party members.

Across all age groups, studies have shown that consuming unprocessed foods is associated with significantly worse mental health.

60-70% of the food eaten in the UK is processed food. More than half of Brits who eat every day feel distressed, compared to just 18% who rarely or never eat.

Read more: Ultra-processed foods have been linked to 32 health problems, including cancer, heart disease, diabetes and premature death.

Across the eight English-speaking countries tracked since 2019, the average Mental Health Index (MHQ) has decreased by 8% compared to 2019 and 2020.

On the other side of the world, only 26% of people in Tajikistan, Bangladesh and Syria said they were distressed or struggling.

Despite 21.6 million people needing humanitarian assistance, Yemen scored 59 points for mental health, ahead of the UK, Ireland and Australia.

Countries that scored highest for well-being included the Dominican Republic, Sri Lanka and Tanzania, as well as poorer countries in Africa and Latin America.

The number of people reporting distress or hardship increased from before the pandemic to 2023, showing little change in all 71 countries.

While conducting the study, scientists stated: “Overall, the insights from this report paint a worrying picture of the post-pandemic outlook and we urgently need to better understand the drivers of our collective mental health so we can adapt our ambitions and goals to the context.” “Prosperity of humanity.”

Across all age groups, studies have shown that consuming unprocessed foods is associated with significantly worse mental health. Photo: Alami

The most miserable country is Uzbekistan, a country located in Central Asia.

The UK government advises people not to travel to the border with Afghanistan and Uzbekistan unless absolutely necessary.

About 17% of people there live below the poverty line, according to the Asian Development Bank.

More than half a million people from 71 countries responded, and experts attributed the rich countries' low scores to smartphone use at a younger age, consumption of highly processed foods and loneliness.

The study also focused on mood and outlook, motivation and drive, social self, adaptability and resilience, mind-body connection, and cognition.

Despite 21.6 million people needing humanitarian assistance, Yemen scored 59 points for mental health, ahead of the UK, Ireland and Australia. . Photo: Sapien Labs What do the scores mean?

Data were collected via the MHQ assessment, with scores ranging from -100-200.

A score below 0 indicates distress or difficulty.

Between 0 and 50 means sustainability and 50-100 means management.

A score between 100 and 200 means success or prosperity.

Sapien Labs founder and chief scientist Dr Tara Thiagarajan told the Daily Mail that there was reporting bias because the survey was only open to people with internet access in each country.

This means that within less developed countries, the people surveyed are more likely to be wealthier and better educated and therefore more similar to people in developed countries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/uk-second-most-miserable-country-in-the-world/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos