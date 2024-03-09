Calling Gaza protesters extremist risks dividing Britain, a government adviser says | protest





A British government adviser on social cohesion has described attempts to portray protesters taking part in pro-Palestinian marches as extremists as absurd and dangerous.

Sarah Khan, who is running a review into the resilience of British democracy for Michael Gove, said such claims risked dividing Britain further.

Hundreds of thousands of people regularly gather on the streets of London to protest Israel's shelling of Gaza.

Former home secretary Suela Braverman described the protests as hate marches, and Robin Simcox, the government's counter-extremism director, wrote in the Daily Telegraph on Friday that London had been allowed to turn into a no-go zone for Jews every weekend. .

In an interview with the Guardian before Simcox's comments were published, Khan said he thought Britain had a problem with extremism, but that people should be careful with their language.

Khan, Simcox's predecessor as the government's counter-extremism commissioner, said: I think it's really important that we don't lump those protesters together and talk about or portray them as if they're all extremists.

Sarah Khan: Trying to characterize these protests as Islamic extremism is completely absurd and untrue. Photo: Isabel Infantes/PA

What has really bothered me over the past few weeks has been the claim that these people are all Islamic extremists. I think that's actually absurd.

Some are not even supporters of Palestine, but are simply anti-war. There are certainly Jews there, and there are many different people there. And attempts to characterize these protests as Islamic extremism are completely absurd and untrue.

Khan has been appointed as an independent adviser for social cohesion and resilience in 2022 and is expected to complete the review this month.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has not been as critical of the London march as some in his Conservative Party, but has recently warned of mob rule.

In a speech on the Downing Street steps last Friday, Sunak claimed the protests had led to intimidation, threats and planned acts of violence and urged protesters to prevent extremists from hijacking the march.

In an article for the Telegraph, Simcox said the government and its agencies have powers to fight extremism but have failed to deal with groups lurking just below the threshold of counter-terrorism legislation.

We would not become an authoritarian state if London was no longer allowed to turn into a no-go zone for Jews every weekend, Simcox wrote.

But the government's independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, Jonathan Hall KC, warned against attempts to curtail freedom of expression and assembly on the grounds that it could make some sections of society unhappy.

Ironically, if the Jews had staged a much more disorderly and violent counter-demonstration, it could perhaps be said that the protesters' actions could have caused public disorder. Restrict marching. And that's not true.

When you think about something as important as the right to protest, there doesn't seem to be enough of a basis to diminish it because I think we can all think of very personal causes that we would want to protest an enormous amount of. It makes some people really, really unhappy.

Next week ministers are expected to announce a new definition of extremism and decide which organizations Whitehall will ban from participating in.

According to the leaked draft, this includes people who seek to undermine or overthrow the UK's liberal democratic system and who work to promote or advance ideologies based on intolerance, hatred or violence aimed at undermining the rights or freedoms of others. Groups will be included. and democratic rights.

Hall, who has seen a draft definition but no further discussions this year, said he agreed with his predecessor, David Anderson, who reviewed the terrorism bill. British values.

Hall told the Guardian: For example, to say that the touchstone of British values ​​is tolerance of homosexuals is to say that those who are religiously committed to saying that homosexuality is a sin are extremists.

This will ultimately lead to a situation where Britain's pluralistic tolerance for different belief systems becomes intolerant of those belief systems. So trying to figure out what the touchstones of British values ​​are is really difficult.

