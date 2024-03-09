US lawmakers advance bill to force TikTok to cut ties with Chinese owner | Social networks





Critics say Beijing could force video-sharing apps to share data on its American users and spread propaganda.

US lawmakers are moving forward with proposals to ban TikTok unless it severs ties with its Chinese parent company, amid concerns the platform could be used to spy on Americans and manipulate public opinion.

A U.S. House committee voted 50-0 in favor of the bill on Thursday, setting up a full vote likely in the near future.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said on X that he would bring the critical national security bill to the House for a vote next week.

The bill, introduced by Republican Mike Gallagher, would give ByteDance, which is headquartered in Beijing, about six months to divest or face a ban.

The latest move to restrict TikTok comes after former President Donald Trump's efforts to ban the app in 2020 were blocked by the courts.

Critics of TikTok have argued that Beijing could force the platform to share data on its American users and spread propaganda and disinformation.

TikTok has denied sharing personal data with the Chinese government and insisted it would refuse any request if asked.

The government is attempting to deprive 170 million Americans of their constitutional right to free speech, TikTok said in a statement accusing supporters of the legislation of seeking the predetermined outcome of a total ban.

It will harm millions of businesses, deprive artists of an audience, and destroy the livelihoods of countless creators across the country.

Gallagher denied seeking to ban the platform outright, saying it could continue to operate in the United States provided that separation was respected.

This is not a ban on considering this a surgical procedure to remove the tumor and thus save the patient, he said.

The chances of the bill becoming law are unclear, although concerns about TikTok extend to both sides of the aisle.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson supported the measures, and the administration of President Joe Biden, a Democrat, has largely welcomed the proposals while indicating that the legislation still needs work to gain support .

In November, a judge blocked the state of Montana from implementing its first-of-its-kind ban on TikTok, saying it violated users' free speech rights.

