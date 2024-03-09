Moscow terror warning as UK and US embassies issue travel ban statements





Sign up for our breaking news emails to get free, real-time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox.Sign up for our free breaking news emails.

Residents of the UK and US have been told not to travel to Russia amid warnings that a terrorist attack on the Russian capital is planned.

The US Embassy in Russia warned that extremists were planning an imminent attack on Moscow. This comes hours after Russia's security service said it had thwarted a plan by the Islamic State's (IS) Afghan militants to open fire at a synagogue.

The embassy, ​​which has repeatedly urged all U.S. citizens to leave Russia immediately, gave no further details about the nature of the threat but said people should avoid concerts and crowds and be aware of their surroundings.

The embassy is monitoring reports of imminent plans by extremists to target large gatherings in Moscow, including concerts, and U.S. citizens should be advised to avoid large gatherings for the next 48 hours, the embassy website said.

The British Embassy also commented on the situation: The United States said it was monitoring reports of imminent plans by extremists to target large gatherings in Moscow, including concerts, and that American citizens should be advised to avoid large gatherings for the next 48 hours. We advise British citizens not to travel to Russia.

The warning came hours after Russia's Federal Security Service, the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB, said it had thwarted an attack on a Moscow synagogue by cells of the Sunni Islamic State group.

It was unclear whether the two statements were connected.

The war in Ukraine has triggered the most serious crisis in relations between Russia and the West since the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962.

President Putin accused the United States of fighting Russia.

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Kremlin accused the United States of supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia with money, weapons and intelligence.

The FSB said Islamic State cells are operating in Russia's Kaluga region as part of the Afghan arm of the group known as ISIS-Khorasan and are seeking a caliphate across Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Iran.

The group first appeared in eastern Afghanistan in late 2014 and gained notoriety for its extreme brutality.

The FSB said the cell was preparing to attack synagogue congregants using firearms.

It was said that these militants encountered resistance from Russian special forces and were neutralized by a counterattack.

Firearms, ammunition and components for making improvised explosive devices were found and seized, the FSB said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/moscow-terrorist-warning-embassy-russia-b2509332.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos