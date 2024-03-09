3 prison escapees charged with murder after American couple disappear while sailing in Grenada





Three escaped prisoners from Grenada, an island in the eastern Caribbean, have been charged with the murder of an American couple whose catamaran they hijacked, police announced Thursday.

Ron Mitchell, a 30-year-old Marine; Atiba Stanislas, 25-year-old farmer; and Trevon Robertson, an unemployed 23-year-old, were charged with capital murder, escape, breaking and entering, robbery and kidnapping. Stanislaus was also accused of rape, according to a statement from the Royal Granada Police.

The yacht “Simplicity,” which authorities say was hijacked by three escaped prisoners with two people on board, is seen docked in Calliaqua, St. Vincent, February 23, 2024. Kenton X. Chance/AP

The men appeared in court on Thursday and were remanded in jail until their hearing at the end of March.

They were accused of escaping from a police custody cell on February 18 and hijacking a catamaran belonging to Ralph Hendry and Kathy Brandel while they were on board. Authorities said they believe the couple was thrown overboard while the suspects were sailing to St. Vincent, where they were arrested on Feb. 21.

The three men were deported from Saint-Vincent on Monday.

The nonprofit Salty Dawg Sailing Association described Hendry and Brandel as “veteran cruisers” who competed in last year's Caribbean Rally from Hampton, Va., to Antigua, and had planned to spend the winter in cruise in the Eastern Caribbean.

Their bodies have not been found.

“Warm and competent” sailors

Hendry and Brandel sailed the east coast of the United States, living on their yacht, “making friends with everyone they met, singing, dancing and laughing with their friends and family,” the family said of the couple in a press release last week.

“We would like to say a few words about Kathy and Ralph that we want everyone to know,” the family said. “We live in a world that can be cruel at times, but it is also a world of profound beauty, wonder, adventure, love, compassion, kindness and faith. Our parents embodied all of these values and much more. If we have learned What comes out of this tragic event is that we know that they left this world a better place than it was before they were born.”

The Salty Dawg Sailing Association said Brandel and Hendry were “warm and knowledgeable” members and noted that Brandel had served on the association’s board of directors for two years.

A GoFundMe donation page indicated that Brandel had become a grandmother for the first time. The page had raised more than $75,000 as of Friday.

Ralph Hendry and Kathy Brandel GoFundMe

“It’s really sad,” said longtime friend KC McAlpin, who added that Brandel and Hendry planned to make this their “last big trip” on Simplicity.

McAlpin said the couple always made friends easily and he hopes they are remembered for their big hearts.

“They were a lovely couple and a true blessing in my life and the lives of so many others,” he said.

