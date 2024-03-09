& Juliet announces lead casting for UK tour





This show celebrates International Women's Day in the best way.

Lara Denning, Gerardine Sacdalan and Sandra Marvin, headshots provided by production.

EXCLUSIVE: Meet the first three stars announced for & Juliet's highly anticipated UK tour.

The show, which successfully ran at the Shaftesbury Theater in London's West End from 2019 to 2023 and is currently in a Broadway residency at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, is preparing to open at the Manchester Opera House and will visit a series of venues listed below.

Directed by Luke Sheppard, the musical is a twist on the classic love story that asks what would have happened if Juliet hadn't chosen Romeo's tragic ending. It features a pop-tinged soundtrack featuring iconic hits written by Max Martin, including Britney Spears' Baby One More Time and Katy Perry's Roar.

It is produced with a book by David West Read, choreography by Jennifer Weber, and set design by Soutra Gilmour. The musical scores were created by Martin and his collaborators, with costume design by Paloma Young and musical direction, orchestrations, and arrangements by Bill Sherman.

The production also includes lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Gareth Owen, video and projection design by Andrzej Goulding, hair, wig and makeup design and music direction by Suzy Barrett, additional arrangements and orchestration by Dominic Fallacaro and casting direction by Stuart Burt. It's possible. .

Gerardine Sacdalan, who is set to star in the show's title role, graduated from the Urdang Academy of Performing Arts this year and will soon appear in the Made in Dagenham concert revival with Pixie Lott.

Sacdalan is joined by Sandra Marvin (Waitress, Sister Act, Hairspray) as Anlique and Lara Denning (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Matilda the Musical, Sunset Boulevard) as Anne Hathaway.

The five-star show, which has won multiple WhatsOnStage and Olivier Awards, has already achieved global success, with a range of international productions and a US tour scheduled to begin in September 2024.

Tickets for tour dates are sold below.

It runs in Manchester from 8 to 20 July and then continues at Blackpool Winter Gardens (23 to 27 July), Norwich Theater Royal (30 July to 3 August) and the King's Theater in Glasgow (13 August). ~24th) and Oxford New Theater (2nd-7th). September), Sunderland Empire (9-21 September), Hull New Theater (23-28 September), Plymouth Theater Royal (30 September-5 October), Wolverhampton Grand (7 October) Sunday – 12), Marlowe Theater Canterbury (October 14 – 19), Liverpool Empire (October 28 – November 2), Southampton Mayflower (November 5 – 9), Edinburgh Playhouse (12-16 November), Leeds Grand (18-30 November).

Until 2025, the show will play at Bristol Hippodrome (January 14-25), New Wimbledon Theater (January 27-February 1), His Majesty's Theater Aberdeen (February 4-8) and Curve Leicester. (February 17-22), we will be visiting Walking New Victoria. (March 11-15), Bradford Alhambra (March 24-29), Milton Keynes Theater (March 31-April 12), Nottingham Theater Royal (April 14-19) ), Birmingham Stadium (21 April – 3 May), Southend Cliff Pavilion (5 – 10 May), Stoke Regent (12 – 17 May), Sheffield Lyceum (20 May – 31), Newcastle Theater Royal (2 – 7 June), Truro Hall for Cornwall (10 – 14 June) and Cardiff Millenium Center (16 – 28 June), details to be confirmed .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.whatsonstage.com/news/juliet-announces-lead-casting-for-uk-tour_1582837/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos