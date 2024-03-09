US military develops portable UFO detection kits as Pentagon says no evidence of extraterrestrial technology found





CNN-

The US military is developing portable UFO detection kits to collect better data on reports of sightings, as the Pentagon says no evidence of extraterrestrial technology has been found in any government investigations.

The new portable detection kits, consisting of an array of sensors housed in a protective case, are currently being tested at a shooting range in Texas, said Timothy Phillips, acting director of AARO, the state's state resolution office. anomalies in all areas of the Pentagon, which was created in 2022 to catalog and investigate reports of unknown objects.

If we have a national security site and objects are reported that [are] In restricted airspace, in a sea zone or near one of our spacecraft, we need to understand what it is, Phillips told reporters Wednesday. That's why we're developing sensor capabilities that we can deploy in response to reports.

The sensor and detection system is called Gremlin, Phillips said, and his office is looking to deploy it to a site with many reports of UAPs, or unidentified anomalous phenomena, which is the Pentagon's term for what the UFOs are commonly called UFOs.

But none of the reviewed reports or previous government investigations have found extraterrestrial technology or extraterrestrial life.

All investigative efforts, at all levels of classification, concluded that most sightings were ordinary objects and phenomena and the result of misidentification, according to the AARO's recently released historical report.

The AARO office reviewed U.S. government investigations and efforts related to UFOs dating back to 1945. But those reports contained no evidence of U.S. possession of extraterrestrial bodies or technology.

Some of the reported UFO sightings involved people who unknowingly witnessed the testing or use of classified U.S. technology. For example, claims that an alien spacecraft was seen near Roswell, New Mexico, in the late 1940s were consistent with the launch of a balloon as part of a classified program called Project Mogul.

The overall conclusions of all [United States Government] To date, investigations have not found any cases of UAPs representing off-world technology, the report said.

The AARO office also collects and investigates new reports and sightings of unidentified objects. Phillips said about 1,200 cases have been reported to his office. On average, the office receives about 100 new cases each month and resolves about the same number.

In February, the office closed 122 cases, Phillips said, most of which were debris in the atmosphere. He said 68% of cases involved balloons or airborne waste that advanced sensors were able to detect.

When asked if they had detected any adversary technologies, Phillips replied: As for advanced technologies, there have been a few cases, but we can't discuss them here.

Last October, Sean Kirkpatrick, the former director of AARO, told CNN: “There are some concerning indicators that can be attributed to foreign activity and we are investigating those very carefully.”

Phillips added that his office played a role in detecting a Chinese spy balloon that floated over the continental United States before being shot down last February.

I can argue that AARO helped identify the high-altitude balloon from China, Phillips said. We were involved in this matter.

