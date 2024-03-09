Punch of the century? Anthony Joshua delivered a stunning second-round knockout victory over Francis Ngannou.





Anthony Joshua takes the next step in a journey he hopes will catapult him to the top of the heavyweight division when he takes on former UFC superstar Francis Ngannous in a 10-round fight this evening in Riyadh.

Beating Otto Wallin at the same venue in December was the most convincing performance of Joshua's career since knocking out Kubrat Pulev in December 2020 and left many wondering if he could soon claim a world title.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have some business to attend to before they can answer that question, and in the meantime, Joshu has decided to take on a dangerous foe in Ngannou.

The one-time UFC heavyweight champion gave Fury all he could handle when the two met last October. He even lost by split decision after sending the WBC heavyweight champion to the canvas.

That performance highlighted Ngannous' credentials as a boxer and made tonight's fight a far cry from the money-making spectacle many thought a Fursy-Ngannou fight would amount to.

They talked about this fight before and I said: no, it's a gimmick, Joshua said of the 10 round boxing match. I didn't think it was right to pass up the chase for heavyweight glory. But when we saw what happened to Ngannou against Fury, this opportunity presented itself again. I never turn down a challenge and now I can get rid of the word gimmick.

I saw the transition from MMA to boxing as a kind of gimmick. But now we know that certain MMA fighters can box. [Ngannou] One of them. I see him as someone who is serious about boxing. When I saw the Fury fight, I thought, 'He knows what he's doing and he can handle himself.' Many people said he won that fight and I thought this was a big challenge for me because I need to learn more about myself.

The opening in Riyadh is already well underway and we will provide updates throughout the evening, with the main event scheduled to begin around 11.30pm.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/boxing/2024/03/08/anthony-joshua-vs-francis-ngannou-live-undercard-saudi/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos