In 2023, British mothers earned $4.44 less per hour than fathers. gender wage gap





The pay gap between mothers and fathers in the UK has increased by almost one per hour since 2020, new analysis has found.

A study of mothers' and fathers' hourly earnings, published on International Women's Day, found that as of 2023, mothers will earn a mother's wage penalty of $4.44 per hour, 24% less than fathers.

Analysis comparing ONS data from January to March 2023 with the same period in 2020 found that average hourly wages were 18.48 for fathers and 14.04 for mothers.

And there are signs the situation is worsening, according to Pregnant Then Screwed, the campaign group that commissioned the analysis. The median hourly wage gap between mothers and fathers has increased by 93p per hour, or 1.3%, since 2020.

Joeli Brearley, CEO of Pregnant Then Screwed, said rising childcare costs and inflation since 2000 had made it more difficult for women to have children and earn a decent living.

These issues are quietly eroding mothers' careers, she said, and unless governments and employers prioritize this wage gap will continue to take a huge toll on women, families and the economy.

The gender pay gap has been slowly decreasing over the past few decades, but progress appears to have stalled in recent years. The gap between regular workers in 2023 widened from 7.6% to 7.7% in 2022, but decreased from 14.4% to 14.3% of all employees.

Caring responsibilities mean women often have to put their careers on hold and are more likely to work part-time. About 15% of men work part time compared to about 42% of women. This means that punishments for motherhood account for almost all of gender wages. There is a gap, Brearley said.

Leaving women with less power and autonomy than men is a serious problem, she said. This also contributes to increased child poverty. Children are poor not because they are poor, but because their mothers are poor.

Analysis by the Institute for Fiscal Studies shows that while men's average earnings are little affected by parenthood, women's earnings decline sharply after having a child and stabilize at a much lower level with little growth for seven years after the birth of their first child. In other words, women's income is, on average, less than half that of men.

The study, released ahead of Mother's Day on Sunday, found that in the first three months of last year, mothers earned 43% less than fathers on average weekly earnings (442 versus 769).

Jemima Olchawski, chief executive of the Fawcett Society, said: “Just as we all love breakfast in bed and flowers, what women really want on Mother’s Day is quality, affordable childcare, a 21st-century option. “A suitable workplace and an end to pregnancy discrimination,” he said. .

