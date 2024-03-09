



IE 11 is not supported. For the best experience, visit our site on another browser.

Now playing

The American economy creates 275,000 jobs in February 03:14

FOLLOWING

Why the economy is frustrating voters in swing states in one county02:23

Biden administration says it will cap late fees on credit cards at 803: $23

Proposed new cap on credit card late fees02:09

Young adults get used to living in a precarious financial situation03:35

Shoppers are limiting their spending, and that could be good for the economy02:15

Dow Jones Falls 500 Points, Worst Day Since March 2023 After Inflation Report 03:47

S&P 500 closes above 5,000 for the first time02:45

The US economy created 353,000 jobs in January 04:11

Federal Reserve votes to keep interest rates at current levels 01:49

How the Federal Reserve attempts to balance employment and inflation as America's central bank03:25

US economy shows more robust growth as recession fears ease02:02

Consumer spending fuels better-than-expected economic growth 02:11

How global conflict affects oil prices and the supply chain02:12

The US economy created 216,000 jobs in December 04:34

What is the best way to reduce debt in 2024?03:12

What are the economic prospects for 2024?02:49

Consumer confidence at highest level in months, survey shows02:02

Federal Reserve keeps interest rates steady as inflation slows 02:33

The US economy created 199,000 jobs in November 03:55

The US economy created 275,000 jobs in February and the unemployment rate reached 3.9%. NBC News Brian Cheung reports on the latest economic data for the February U.S. jobs reports. March 8, 2024

Learn more

Now playing

The American economy creates 275,000 jobs in February 03:14

FOLLOWING

Why the economy is frustrating voters in swing states in one county02:23

Biden administration says it will cap late fees on credit cards at 803: $23

Proposed new cap on credit card late fees02:09

Young adults get used to living in a precarious financial situation03:35

Shoppers are limiting their spending, and that could be good for the economy02:15

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/now/video/u-s-economy-adds-275-000-jobs-in-february-205820485957 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos