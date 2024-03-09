How and where to watch the Academy Awards on TV





This year's Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theater in LA on Sunday night UK time. Yes, awards season may feel like it's been going on for 76 months, but it finally comes to a close with Hollywood's Night of the Year. The Globes, BAFTAs, SAG and WGA awards are behind us. All that's left is to find out which of last year's most acclaimed films will take home the treasure. Of course, it doesn't produce enough surprises, shocks, and WTF moments to make it worth watching even late on a Sunday night.

When is the 2024 Oscars?

The 96th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 10.

When are the Oscars aired in the UK?

In great news for Britain's film-loving night owls, this year's Academy Awards ceremony has been brought forward by an hour. Instead of having to pry your eyelids open with a toothpick while the on-stage frenzy subsides at 3am, you can soak in the bright, crisp hours of 2am as you check the world clock. great. UK reviews don't make much of a difference, but it's nice that the show starts at midnight. Prepare sofas and snacks accordingly.

How to watch the Oscars in the UK

Unlike previous years, when it aired on Sky, this year's Oscars can be viewed for free. The entire event and red carpet portion will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK. The shindig, hosted by Jonathan Ross, begins at 10:30 p.m.

Find out who will win, and maybe even join the pantheon of Academy Awards' past winners.

Who will host the 2024 awards ceremony?

Jimmy Kimmell returns for his fourth presenting gig (after 2017, 2018, and 2023). Opposite the giant palm of Hollywood's safest pair of hands, The Rock, the talk show host will bring wit and wryness to a show that hopes to have plenty of viral moments, albeit of the funny, non-violent kind. .

Kimmel has a great line, both in his pattern of self-deprecation and the Oscars, and has been a past master of brilliantly judged callbacks to recent Oscars disasters. The year after #Envelopegate, he told candidates, 'This year, don't get up right away when your name is called.' Then there's the still-enjoyable running beef with Matt Damon. Last year's awards ceremony was a fairly uneventful event by recent standards, so numbers are expected to be low. But if you're under fire, figuratively or practically, Kimmel will save you the day with a few handy quips.

Everything you need to know about the 96th Academy Awards.

