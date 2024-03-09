US could take 2 months and 1,000 troops to build floating pier to deliver aid to Gaza, Pentagon says





CNN-

It will take at least a month, if not two, for the U.S. military to construct and become fully operational a floating pier and causeway that will be used to deliver vital humanitarian aid by sea to Gaza, the Pentagon press secretary said , Major General Patrick Ryder. Friday.

Ryder also said construction of the pier and causeway would likely require up to 1,000 U.S. military personnel.

The extended timeline reflects the complex nature of the project, which is the second extraordinary measure of its kind announced by the Biden administration in just under a week to try to alleviate the desperate humanitarian situation facing Palestinians in Gaza , caused by Israel's refusal to open additional land crossings or further increase troop levels. ground aid to the enclave as it continues to fight Hamas.

The initiative will aim to expand a maritime corridor that the United States, the European Commission, the United Arab Emirates, Cyprus and the United Kingdom have worked to open to directly provide aid.

Frustration within the administration is growing over the Israeli government's apparent refusal to recognize the urgency of the humanitarian crisis, despite growing pressure from the United States. The US military pier is part of a series of measures announced by the international community to ease the crisis in Gaza, where more than two million people need food and the medical system has virtually collapsed.

The plan to install a floating dock by the U.S. military, announced Thursday evening by President Joe Biden in his State of the Union address, was implemented just days after the U.S. to airdrop meals into Gaza in an attempt to help the population. According to the United Nations, we are on the brink of famine.

But the thousands of meals dropped at a time by the US air force are not even enough to feed the more than two million Palestinians who remain in the Gaza Strip. Although the ongoing airdrops have brought some relief, they are, in the words of UN humanitarian chief Sigrid Kaag, a drop in the ocean.

The maritime corridor will be used by several countries, but the floating pier off Gaza will be managed by the US government and built by the US military, including Navy and Army personnel.

The pier will allow ships to unload the aid, which will then be transported via a causeway to Gaza that will also be built by the U.S. military, officials said. The construction will utilize the Joint Logistics Over the Shore military capability, which involves unloading cargo from ships in areas without fixed port facilities. The United States last deployed this capability last year during an exercise called Talisman Sabre, according to Ryder.

U.S. military personnel will not transport the aid from the causeway to Gaza, Ryder said Friday, and the causeway will be anchored to the shore by regional partners on the ground in Gaza. Once operational, this capacity could provide up to 2 million meals. per day for the population of Gaza, Ryder said

We are in the process of identifying, researching and, in some cases, matching forces for deployment, Ryder said. But I can confirm that elements of the 7th Expeditionary Transportation Brigade at Joint Base Langley Eustis, Virginia, have been tasked to support.

The concept for the temporary pier was developed in part by an organization called Fogbow, according to a person familiar with the planning, which is an advisory group made up of former military, U.N., USAID and CIA personnel. The operation is internally called the Blue Beach Plan, the person familiar with the planning said.

Fogbow is led by former senior US military and intelligence officials. A Qatari official told CNN they would invest $60 million in the sea corridor initiative of which Fogbow is expected to take operational leadership, including transporting aid from the pier to the beach and delivering it for distribution.

We are committed to supporting Fogbow's planned maritime corridor, the official said. This public-private partnership will transport 200 aid trucks per day via barge from Cyprus to Gaza. Qatar has accepted a significant financial contribution.

A U.S. official said the United States was in talks with a number of other organizations to help with the project, but nothing had been made official yet.

But the challenges remain immense. Because the White House has already decided to send American boots on the ground in Gaza, the United States is still trying to determine who will be on the other side of the causeway to receive the aid and distribute it internally. of the gang, officials said.

I am asking the U.S. military to lead an emergency mission to establish a temporary Mediterranean dock on the coast of Gaza capable of receiving large shipments carrying food, water, medicine and temporary shelter , Biden said Thursday. No American team will be on the field.

A U.S. official said aid workers will be at the landing site to pick up, store and distribute aid from the pier. Another person familiar with the planning said the distributors will be local Palestinians under the direction of the United Nations.

All vessels arriving at the floating jetty will also have to be screened beforehand for security reasons, officials said.

A pilot program for a sea corridor that does not require a port, led by the United Arab Emirates, is expected to start delivering aid this weekend, the European Union announced on Friday. But the program, developed in collaboration with the humanitarian nonprofit World Central Kitchen, only involves one smaller amphibious vessel.

This maritime operation remains a fluid and evolving situation, World Central Kitchen said in a statement, noting that their efforts are separate from Biden's announcement.

Discussions about opening the sea corridor have intensified in recent weeks, as it became clear that humanitarian aid was not arriving quickly enough through the few open land crossings into Gaza, officials said.

Administration officials and international aid workers have repeatedly stressed that there is a need for an influx of aid to the people of Gaza and that the most effective way to achieve this is through land crossings.

U.S. officials have said for months that the only reason Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has changed his position on the Gaza conflict is due to the Biden administration's efforts.

However, for weeks and weeks, increased verbal pressure from the United States has failed to push the Israeli government to open new crossing points for aid, even as the humanitarian crisis deepens. worsened. In February, as Israeli protests intensified at the Kerem Shalom crossing, the number of trucks able to pass through the existing crossings fell.

Desperation reached its peak last Thursday when more than a hundred people were killed when Israeli troops opened fire as people rushed to a food convoy in the north.

The US president and vice president each said Israel had no excuse for not increasing aid authorized for Gaza.

On Thursday, a senior U.S. administration official said the Israeli government had prepared a new land crossing directly into northern Gaza, but did not specify where it would be located.

This third crossing will allow aid to flow directly to the people of northern Gaza who are in dire need of help, the official said in a call with reporters. As the UN confirmed today, we expect the first deliveries to pass through this crossing over the coming weeks, starting with a pilot and then increasing speed.

Kaag, the main UN humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza, stressed that if everything goes through one or two passes, we cannot expect miracles, especially when the situation is very difficult inside. Gaza.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/08/politics/floating-pier-troops-aid-gaza/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos