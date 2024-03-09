No evidence US covered up existence of UFOs, Pentagon report says





There is no credible evidence that U.S. authorities have concealed extraterrestrial life in the form of unidentified flying objects, even though some Americans strongly believe in UFOs, a Pentagon report said Friday.

The report offers a number of explanations for what led more than 40 percent of Americans to believe that life forms from another galaxy have visited Earth.

“Investigative efforts determined that most sightings were the result of misidentification of ordinary objects and phenomena,” according to the conclusion of a 63-page report on “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) “.

“While many UAP reports remain unresolved, the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) believes that if additional high-quality data were available, most of these cases could also be identified and resolved as objects or ordinary phenomena.”

Maj. Gen. Patrick S. Ryder, a Defense Department spokesman, insisted that there was “no verifiable evidence that the U.S. government and private companies would have access to the extraterrestrial technology or reverse engineering.

“Furthermore, AARO found no evidence that any U.S. government investigation, academic-sponsored research, or official review panel confirmed that any sighting of an UAP represented extraterrestrial technology.” he added. “All investigative efforts, at all levels of classification, concluded that most sightings were ordinary objects and phenomena and the result of misidentification.

But Luis Elizondo, former head of the Pentagon's Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, took issue with Friday's report, particularly its strident language dismissing all possible UAP evidence.

“The government has a wealth of documents on UAPs going back decades interfering with our critical military technologies,” Elizondo said.

“Trying to put the cat in the bag like they did is extremely disingenuous and goes against the interests of the American people.”

The report lists several satellites and other data-gathering craft developed, usually in secret, by government and private industry that could have easily been identified as UFOs by the general public.

“The examples below represent a sampling of bona fide unclassified and declassified national security programs that AARO believes were likely associated with erroneous UAP reporting,” it says of corporate-built devices. such as Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman.

The report suggests that Americans' belief in UFOs is unlikely to change.

“Hoaxes and fakes aside, misinformation and misinformation are more widespread and easier to spread than ever before, especially with today's advanced photo, video and computer-generated imagery tools,” the report said. report. “Internet search and content recommendation algorithms serve to reinforce individuals’ preconceptions and confirmation biases as much as they help to educate and inform.”

Friday's report appeared to contradict at least some elements of a House Oversight Subcommittee hearing in July last year that firmly placed UAPs in the public consciousness.

David Grusch, a former U.S. intelligence official, told the panel that he knew several colleagues who had been injured by UAPs and that he had interviewed people who had recovered nonhuman biological products from crushed UAPs.

He declined to provide further details, and the Pentagon, at the time, flatly denied Grusch's claims.

David K. Li

Mosheh wins

Courtney Kube

Helen Kwong and Chelsea Damberg contributed.

