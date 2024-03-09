Immigrants less likely to commit crimes than native-born AmericansExBulletin





The murder of Laken Riley took center stage during Thursday night's State of the Union. Riley was a 22-year-old student who was killed last month at the University of Georgia. The suspect in his murder is a Venezuelan migrant who authorities say was in the United States illegally.

During the Republican rebuttal, Riley's killing was brought up by Alabama Senator Katie Britt. “She was brutally murdered by one of the millions of illegal border crossers that President Biden chose to release into our country. Y'all…as a mother, I can't stop thinking about this. I mean , it could have been my daughter. It could have been yours.

The claim that immigration causes a crime wave dates back to the first immigrants to arrive in the United States. Since the 1980s and 1990s, this false narrative has seen a resurgence.

During the current presidential campaign, the vitriol has been intense. In recent months, former President Donald Trump has called immigrants criminals and mentally ill who are “poisoning the blood of our country.” Florida Governor (and former presidential candidate) Ron DeSantis has suggested that migrants crossing the border be shot.

However, research indicates that immigrants commit fewer crimes than people born in the United States.

Much of the available data focuses on incarceration rates, because that is where immigration status is recorded.

Some of the most in-depth research comes from Stanford University. Economist Ran Abramitzky found that since the 1960s, immigrants have been 60 percent less likely to be incarcerated than people born in the United States.

There is also state-level research that shows similar results: Researchers at the CATO Institute, a libertarian think tank, looked at Texas in 2019. They found that undocumented immigrants were 37.1% less likely to be convicted of a crime.

Beyond incarceration rates, research also shows that there is no correlation between undocumented people and increased crime. Recent investigations by The New York Times and the Marshall Project found that between 2007 and 2016, there was no link between undocumented immigrants and an increase in violent or property crimes in these communities.

The reason for this gap in criminal behavior may be related to stability and achievement. The Stanford study concludes that first-generation male immigrants traditionally fare better than U.S.-born men who did not complete high school, who are the group most likely to be incarcerated in the United States.

The study also suggests that there is a real fear of getting in trouble and being deported within immigrant communities. Far from engaging in criminal activities, most immigrants don't want to make waves.

But the idea that immigrants cause crime remains widespread.

A few months ago, NPR reported on a migrant shelter operating on Staten Island, New York. Anthony Pagano, owner of a flower shop near the shelter, told NPR he was against bringing it into his community.

“How can we get migrants through a primary school? A high school reserved for girls and another public primary school,” he asked. “You don't know who they are. Criminals. You see all the crimes committed by migrants.”

New York City police data shows there has been no increase in murders, rapes or robberies in the region.

